Durban to honour Delville Wood dead

Durban ‒ On Sunday (17/7) it will be 106 years since the start of the five-day Battle of Delville Wood, during World War I. The Durban branch of the South African National Society (SANS) will hold a commemorative service at the historic Delville Wood cross at the Durban Cenotaph, next to the City Hall, at 10.30am.

The service will last an hour and see the laying of wreaths and flowers. The battle took place when forces of the British Empire, fighting against the German Empire, fought to hold a thick tangle of trees in France, called Delville Wood, during the Battle of the Somme. South Africans were among the British forces ordered to hold the wood “at all costs”, according to an extract from the diary of veteran Walter Giddy from the SA Military History Observation Post who dubbed the place “Devil’s Wood”, the SANS said.

The 1st SA Infantry Brigade lost 2 536 men. Giddy’s entries from June 17-20 read that after the Germans started shelling “it was just murder from then until 2 o’clock of the afternoon of the 18th, when we got the order to get out as best you can”. He reported “men lying all over shattered to pieces, by shell fire, and the wood was raked by machine guns and rifle fire”.

“The lads stuck it well, but the wood was absolutely flattened, no human being could live in it … A sad day for SA… They say we made a name for ourselves but at what a cost?” Anyone wishing to lay a wreath is asked to call the SANS in advance on 031 205 0578, between 9am and 2pm on Friday. The Independent on Saturday