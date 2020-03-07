Durban woman ‘kicked out of clinic for complaining’

Durban - After an argument with a local clinic sister, Newlands East resident and grandmother Lorrel Matthews was told she would not be given her chronic medication. Matthews, 52, was hauled out of the Glen Earl Clinic by a security guard. This week, Matthews said she was angry and worried about being denied her blood pressure and cholesterol medication since the altercation on February 26. “I go to the clinic once a month on a set date to get my medication and on the Wednesday I arrived in the morning and had to wait about eight hours to see a clinic sister. “We see them walking up and down on their cellphones and I asked, ‘Why are you taking so long?’

“She banged on the table and said she hadn’t had a tea or lunch break because ‘I’m looking after you people.’ I asked her to speak nicely and she told me she was not going to give me my medication and to ‘phuma, phuma’.

“The clinic sister went to the waiting room and told patients to come inside and get me out, or else she was going to close the clinic and no one would get medication. A couple of people got up, but I said I had to have my blood pressure and cholesterol tablets.

“Then a man in plain clothes arrived, who the clinic sister said was a security guard. I took my phone out to take a photograph or video of the clinic sister when two of her colleagues came and stood in front of her.

“The ‘security guard’ told me I could not take pictures and grabbed my phone, then he grabbed me by the right arm and pushed me out of the clinic. I tried to take my file so I could go to another clinic, but the security guard took it away from me.

“I was upset and said I couldn’t leave without my medication,” she said.

Once outside, she contacted the police and was told to go to the police station to make a statement.

“The clinic was closing, I had been there all day and my blood pressure was sky high. I had to get home.”

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would investigate and last night Matthews confirmed her medication had been delivered to her home late on Friday after the Independent on Saturday raised the issue with the city.