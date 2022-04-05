Durbanites, make your run count

Durbanites can make their run count by supporting five local charities at the Absa Run Your City (RYC) Durban 10k that will celebrate its 5th anniversary Sunday, July 10. The life-changing charities are LIV Village, TREE, Durban & Coast SPCA, iThemba Lethu and Reach for a Dream Foundation (RFAD).

Dr. Zozo Kayumba from the Durban & Coast SPCA, one of the charities of the 2022 Absa Run Your City Durban 10K. Picture: Pure Photographic Studio Durban & Coast SPCA marketing manager, Tanya Fleischer, said their mission was to improve the welfare of and to prevent the cruelty to all animals in the greater Durban and North Coast areas. “We achieve this by rescuing and treating animals, sheltering stray and unwanted animals, providing subsidised veterinary care for underprivileged or pensioned pet owners and educating the public about responsible pet ownership. “We are excited to be celebrating our 125th anniversary in 2022, the same year the Absa RYC Durban 10K turns five.

“We love the event and are honoured to continue our partnership. A big shout out to all participants: please support our furry orphans and have an awesome race day,” said Fleischer. She said the Durban & Coast SPCA was always in need of cat/kitten and dog/puppy food to feed the animals in their care, as well as blankets. TREE director Ruby Motaung said the Absa RYC Durban 1OK was an incredible opportunity for people to go out and be active, especially after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the looting that shook KZN.

“Our TREE team is excited and enthusiastic to join the runners and celebrate with everyone involved. “We are honoured to have been chosen as an event charity for another year. The partnership will increase our brand awareness and marketing strategy. “It will also help us to network our organisation in our beloved city of Durban.

“All the contributions made from participants will go towards the work TREE does in ensuring that quality early childhood development is provided to those who need it most. “As an organisation, we want to say all the best to all the entrants. Have fun running or walking the 10K with your loved ones. We are looking forward to meeting you there and running with you,” said Motaung. Established in 1988, Reach for a Dream (RFAD) seeks to inspire hope and help children to believe in the power of dreams.

Reach For A Dream Foundation regional mnager, Kerry Donkin said their goal was to ensure that no child diagnosed with a life threatening illness goes without knowing the power of a dream. “For 34 years, Reach For a Dream has been inspiring hope through the power of a dream for children between the ages of 3 and 18 years that are facing life threatening illnesses. “The Absa RYC Durban 10K is a beautiful event that highlights the beauty of this wonderful city.