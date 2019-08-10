Mr World South Africa first runner-up, Amro Gabriels. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng (ANA)

Durban - It was by chance that Amro Gabriels, 28, entered the world of modelling and pageants - and he has just been named Mr World South Africa first runner up, and Mr World’s People Choice, at the Mr World SA finals in Pretoria in July. He will go to Tokyo, Japan, and compete in the Mr Universal Ambassador 2019.

The former Durban High School pupil said he was dropping off one of his younger brothers for a photo shoot a few years ago when the modelling agent suggested that he get into the world of modelling.

“At first I felt reluctant, but then I signed up and since then, I’ve developed a passion for it,” he said.

He has since appeared in a number of commercials, including for big name labels Jockey and Soviet, and has won “a couple of pageants”, which included Mr Mzansi Africa in 2014.

And the handsome hunk, who grew up on Durban’s North Beach where he still lives and who also runs his own business, said to keep fit and looking good, he tried to hit the gym once a day. He also jogs along Durban beachfront in the early morning.

“I also enjoy lots of water and fruit and veg. I’ve cut out bread and pastas, but will still have white rice,” he said.

He was quick to add that a person’s inner emotional state also played a major role in outward appearance.

“You have to get your emotions right. If there’s something bothering me, I sit down and pinpoint the problem and plan steps to rectify it.

“Once you have a plan going forward, you feel more connected to where you are going and that you have the situation under control. Every challenge has a solution,” he said.

Apart from running his business, Gabriels is also in the process of setting up a foundation to skill unemployed people and is motivated by leaders such as Nelson Mandela.

“I know that sounds like such a cliché, but Nelson Mandela had such an ability to unite people. I admire how he moved South Africa forward, that was something very special,” he said.

Having grown up in a close-knit family with his parents and three brothers, Gabriels added his father had also taught them important lessons.

“He is someone to look up to and is very family-oriented. I don’t always agree with everything he says, but if there’s something he wants, he will go for it. He also taught us that when you get knocked down, it’s important to get up again.”

Having been placed second in the Mr World SA and People’s Choice, which is the same body which organises the Miss World title, his nomination to compete in Mr Universal Ambassador in Japan in November will see him representing the country on the international stage.

Gabriels said modern pageants include a number of stringent criteria.

“You have to be well groomed, toned and healthy. You also have to be well spoken and if you articulate well, you will win the judges over.”

But, he added, being genuine can place you a step ahead of the rest.

“It doesn’t matter how many accolades you have, if you are pretending, it’s easy to pick up on. The judges can see if it’s not a genuine smile.

“You have to look good, but if you are genuine and sincere, that is what will put you ahead,” he said.