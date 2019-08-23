Durban - The city’s popular I heart Market has a new home at The Hay Store at the Point Waterfront. This was as the regular monthly market had to abandon it's spot at Moses Mabhida stadium when the eThekwini Municipality increased its rental by more than 600 percent. The venue, on the corner of Albert Terrace and Camperdown Road, will host the first market on September 7 from 9am to 2pm.

“The Hay Store is innovative urban warehouse which is exactly what we need to take the I heart Market to the next level,” said owner Anna Savage. “We are creating a welcoming community space that will be filled with fun activities and unique experiences, great food and retail therapy with heart.”

“I realized that with this change of venue we had an opportunity to start implementing more experiential aspects to the market that we had been wanting to do for a while, but were not able to do, due to venue constraints,” said Savage.

“We are very excited about the move. The Waterfront has a lot going for it – Ushaka, great beaches, the North Pier at the entrance of the harbour has just been opened, the Vetchs promenade extension will be opening in the future, and there are interesting neighbours like Robsons Brewery, The Chairman and Ciao Bella Restaurant.”

The Hay Store is a creative space with ample outdoor areas. The craft area will be housed inside the industrial columned warehouse and seating and eating will be set up outside in a paved courtyard space.

"There is plenty on-street parking with car-guards, and uShaka parking is directly across the road with a pedestrian gate access. It is also on the People Mover route, and can be reached by bicycle or walking from the Promenade," said Savage.