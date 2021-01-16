Durban’s red rivals ready for the big game

This weekend will see fierce rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool meet on Sunday in a Premier League showdown. And with Covid-19 continuing it's deadly storm, the big match will provide some much needed entertainment for soccer fans around the world. Here in Durban with many die-hard fans for both big teams, it will be a family affair with lots of fun at home in front of the television. Co-ordinator for the Manchester United Supporters Club in the Durban region, Puven Akkiah, said yesterday that his whole family will be glued to their screens for the kick-off at Anfield, Liverpool's grounds. Yahya Akoob, 8, is a keen Liverpool supporter since he was three years old, and up and coming soccer player himself. "It's going to be a difficult game as we have to go to Liverpool which has been their stronghold, but for away matches, our form has been quite incredible," said Akkiah, adding that soccer matches have not been quite the same since the lockdown.

“We have to create an atmosphere at home and watching as a family, each of us bring a different aspect to the game," he said.

This included his nephew, Avindra Naidoo's statistics and insight into each match, comments from his daughter, Sohalia, and niece, Aariya Naidoo and celebrations from his son, Someshwar every time a goal was scored.

"I bring the history," said Akkiah.

Meanwhile committed Liverpool fan, 8-year-old Yahya Akoob will also be at home watching with his dad, Yuraaz, who is a longtime Manchester United fan.

Yahya, who attends Reddam College in Umhlanga and who currently trains with the Football Factory, became a Liverpool fan at the tender age of three when his two uncles bought him a Liverpool shirt for his birthday.

Yuraaz told the Independent on Saturday that matches in their home were always very lively.

"Yahya is a Liverpool fanatic, he put on that Liverpool kit when he was three and he's never looked back.

"We also have family members on Zoom when we are watching so that always adds to the game. Sunday is going to be really something," he said.

There are only three points difference between the two teams who sit at the top of the Premier League log and the schedule remains congested, with players often on the field a couple of times a week.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm SA time.

