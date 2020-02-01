Durban's South African Air Force Association branch still flying high, 75 years later









MEMBERS of the SA Air Force Association celebrate its 75th anniversay in Durban yesterday. Clinton Wyness Durban - Friday saw the South African Air Force Association (Saafa) Durban branch celebrating the association’s 75th anniversary at their airforce base at the old airport. The chairperson, retired colonel Steve Bekker, said Durban was among the first branches to be approved, making it one of the oldest in the country. This year also sees the SA Air Force (Saaf) celebrating its 100th anniversary. Bekker said the Air Force “has always excelled in any theatre it has been called upon to support” from World War II, the Korean War, the Border War and current operations in Africa. “The Air Force is renowned for its successes regarding humanitarian aid, whether mountain rescues, sea rescues or rescuing people from flood-stricken areas such as Mozambique,” he said.

There are also some great tales of courage, including the first aircraft hijacking ever recorded which was carried out by Colonel Ted Strever.

“He had been taken prisoner of war and was being transported with other South Africans in an Italian aircraft, when he and his fellow South Africans overpowered the Italian aircrew and had the aircraft fly them to an allied base. The hazard, of course, was that they were seen as the enemy and shot at by friendly forces, but managed to land unscathed,” said Bekker.

He said 15 Squadron, at Airforce Base (AFB) Durban at the old international airport and which is a helicopter squadron, regularly carries out rescue missions, with the most recent being in the Pietermaritzburg area last month.

It has received many awards, including Best Permanent Flying Squadron in the Air Force, safety awards, and the Sword of Peace award for humanitarian aid.

“15 Squadron was also very involved with the rescue efforts of the Oceanos ship which sank off the Wild Coast in 1991 where 221 of the 571 passengers were hoisted off the ship in huge swells by Air Force helicopters.

“As far as anyone’s memory serves, the furthest deep sea rescue by 15 Squadron was 500km to rescue a crew member off a moving ship in the Indian Ocean,” said Bekker.

During the 2010 Football World Cup, AFB Durban provided support to military aircraft at the old airport and also accommodated 25 civilian aircraft on the night of the semi-final match.

The first Saafa meeting was held on January 26, 1945, and was an all-ranks association formed to perpetuate “a tradition of comradeship, knowing no distinction of race, language, gender or creed”.

The current Chief of the Air Force, Lieutenant-General Fabian “Zakes” Msimang, is also the patron of Saafa.

The oldest member in the Durban branch is Basil Letherbarrow, 96.