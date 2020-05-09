Durban's St Augustines and Kingsway hospitals to reopen on Monday

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has give Netcare the green light to reopen its St Augustine’s and Kingsway hospitals which were closed for new patient admission due to a Cover-19 outbreak.

Craig Murphy, regional director coastal of Netcare hospitals said both the hospitals would re-open on Monday, May 11.

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department closed St Augustine's Hospital on April 8 after 48 of the hospital's staff tested positive for Covid-19

"Sixty-six people test positive over the past few days. About 48 of them are staff. The provincial department is engaging with the hospital with the view of closing parts of the hospital down," health minister Dr Zwili Mkhize said. Kingsway Hospital was temporarily closed for new admissions on April 15 after a patient was admitted to hospital via the emergency department with a suspected stroke and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Murphy said that last week the hospitals had further enhanced their disinfecting and decontaminating programmes of all facilities on their premises. Doctors at both hospitals would be again be consulting from their rooms as from Monday.