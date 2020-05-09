Durban's St Augustines and Kingsway hospitals to reopen on Monday
Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has give Netcare the green light to reopen its St Augustine’s and Kingsway hospitals which were closed for new patient admission due to a Cover-19 outbreak.
Craig Murphy, regional director coastal of Netcare hospitals said both the hospitals would re-open on Monday, May 11.
The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department closed St Augustine's Hospital on April 8 after 48 of the hospital's staff tested positive for Covid-19
"Sixty-six people test positive over the past few days. About 48 of them are staff. The provincial department is engaging with the hospital with the view of closing parts of the hospital down," health minister Dr Zwili Mkhize said.
Kingsway Hospital was temporarily closed for new admissions on April 15 after a patient was admitted to hospital via the emergency department with a suspected stroke and subsequently tested positive for the virus.
Murphy said that last week the hospitals had further enhanced their disinfecting and decontaminating programmes of all facilities on their premises. Doctors at both hospitals would be again be consulting from their rooms as from Monday.
“We are pleased these hospitals can again offer much needed specialised medical care to the communities they serve, and we sincerely thank the communities for their patience and understanding over the past number of weeks," he said.
“The resilience and commitment demonstrated by our staff since the first COVID-19 cases were identified in South Africa has been humbling. We value the tremendous contribution of our nursing and support staff, doctors, other healthcare practitioners and contract service providers at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, and would like to express our deep and heartfelt gratitude to each of them for their incredible efforts under these challenging circumstances,” Murphy said.The Independent on Saturday