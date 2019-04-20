WEST Ridge High School in Durban celebrated 50 years this month, with school committee members and teachers (from left) Dolly Buthelezi, Rina van Rooyen, Vincent Sithebe and Dr Suren Seetal. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE certificates on the walls suggest Durban’s West Ridge High School is different from many other public schools. The school, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has 724 pupils with different abilities and disabilities, and 64 well-trained teachers equipped to handle challenged children from different backgrounds.

“The school promotes academic and skills development. There are children who don’t excel academically, but that’s not a problem because we have a wide range of practical subjects for them.

“We’re doing our part in developing a country where many pupils are taught the skills the economy needs,” said the principal, Dr Suren Seetal.

Near the main entrance is a quiet building where they focus on academics. From further comes the sound of whirring and whining machines.

This is where they have workshops nurturing skills that will give graduates the opportunity to get jobs in a work- force that needs technical workers.

In the engine workshop, learners in blue work-suits pull various engines - including a ship’s engine - apart, learning how they work.

“We believe that it’s an extraordinary thing for the children to start developing their skills at a very young age. Whether it’s crafting, welding, cooking, hairdressing or art, we have all of that, and our pupils and teachers are excelling. This ensures a brighter future for them.

“With the practicals we provide, our learners get to compete in many different competitions, which create a lot of opportunities for our school,” said Seetal.

He said that even though they used a lot of equipment and material every month, they managed to thrive on the normal government payment with help from sponsors.

“The most important thing that drove the school to where it is now is the hard work from teachers and our pupils.

“With all the problems the school had in the past, we’ve learnt to work together in achieving one goal, which is to produce intelligent young job creators - not just job seekers,” said Seetal.

In 1914, West Ridge High School was a Mayville government school with 34 children ranging from Class 1 (Grade 1) to Standard 5 (Grade7).

In 1937 it was renamed West Ridge Government School, then in 1968 it was closed.

A year later it was reopened by the Department of Education to cater for pupils who were mildly and moderately handicapped. It started with 113 children.

Seetal, who joined the school in 2012, said that even though he was not part of the West Ridge High School team back in the day, he knew that the school had come a long way to be where it was now.

He said the school would continue to shine and secure a brighter future for learners and a skilled generation, whether or not the child was disabled.

“We are doing so well and the pupils did very well for the first term.

“Two of our pupils just came back from Dubai after representing our school in soccer for children with special needs,” said Dolly Buthelezi, the pottery teacher and a school committee member.

She said pupils took part in many competitions and helped with fund-raising efforts to sustain the school’s programmes.

