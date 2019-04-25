Durban - The Port of Durban has started a massive clean-up to remove the large volume of waste and vegetation from the port after the heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. The storm caused a deluge of plastic and other debris to flow into the port. Acting Durban Port Manager, Nokuzola Nkowane, said teams were carrying out assessments to establish the full extent of damage.

“While our thoughts are with all those affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding, we would also like to appeal to the public to please help curb plastic pollution as this causes huge problems when the debris flows into the harbour,” she said.

She said the port’s pollution control teams were on site tackling the debris, aided by clean-up teams from SpillTech, Drizit and ZMK Enterprises. Progress is slow due to the sheer volume of material that still continues to wash into the port.

She said that while the port has been fully operational, the debris, included large logs, posed a threat to the navigation of harbour craft. The ingress of waste impacted on the movement of vessels and as of midday on Wednesday three vessels were unable to berth or sail in the Maydon Wharf precinct.

“The combined catchment area of the rivers, canals and storm-water drainage systems that drain into the port is over 200 square kilometers. The unfortunate reality is the port waters are on the receiving end of the large volume of litter, effluent and sewage that is discharged into the storm-water reticulation system within the catchment,” said Nkowane.

“We must all take responsibility for the well-being of the ocean and coastal environment, and the port wants to help create awareness and promote sustainable practices for the benefit of present and future generations,” she said.

She said Transnet was in regular contact with the eThekwini Municipality regarding the interventions required to address the ingress of waste and effluent into the port from the municipal stormwater network which drains a significant portion of the Durban metropolitan area.

The port’s pollution control department shared the following tips for the public to help in tackling the massive plastic problem:



Avoid single-use plastic, which is any plastic item used only once, such as plastic straws and plastic packaging. Plastic is a material that lasts for hundreds of years, yet is often used for only a short time before it is discarded.

Get into the habit of recycling and avoid throwing away recyclable items as part of your normal weekly refuse disposal. Items that can and should be recycled include glass, cardboard and paper, tin and aluminium cans, certain plastics such as bottles for drinks and cleaning products. Items should be rinsed before being put into a recycling bin.

Get involved in clean-ups, such as those arranged by #CleanBlueLagoon, KZN Beach Clean Up and Durban Bay Cleanup.

Support organisations such as Durban Green Corridors, Durban Partnership against Plastic Pollution and Greenpeace Africa which help to fight plastic and other pollution.