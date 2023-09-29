DUT graduate wants to inspire all people with disabilities

A 29-year-old student born with distal arthrogryposis, a disorder that affects movement in the joints of his hands, hopes to inspire and give hope to people with disabilities, after obtaining his Master’s degree in Management Science at the Durban University of Technology. Nhlakanipho Mncedisi from Highflats who obtained cum laude with a Dean’s Merit Award, told the Independent On Saturday that he has always been ambitious and did not allow his disability to hinder him from achieving his goals.

DUT student Nhlakanipho Sosibo, who graduated cum laude in Management Science, aims to inspire and revive hope in those with disabilities. Picture: Supplied “I hope my achievement will be an inspiration to all disabled people who want to achieve their dreams. I also hope that I give them courage. There are so many of challenges we faced, but there is always a way forward,” he said. Sosibo’s journey at the DUT started in 2018 when he enrolled for a Bachelor’s degree in Public Management. During his challenging journey he almost failed his studies and there were times where he was tempted to give up. “Writing exams was such a struggle for me because I was required to use my hands and I was unable to cope with the pace of writing. That is when I really had to accept my disability and dealt with my condition,” said the graduate.