Durban - The strike plagued Durban University of Technology has decided to delay the start of the academic year in the hope that the pay dispute with staff could be resolved, the university said on Thursday.

Alan Khan, senior director: corporate affairs, confirmed the university would delay the start of the 2018 academic year by a week. Lectures will now begin on Monday, February 12.

Khan said those students who had not yet registered had another week to either register online or in person on campus in Durban or in the Main Hall at the DUT Riverside campus in Pietermaritzburg.

Khan said the university noted with concern the continuing staff strike and the allegations against the Vice-Chancellor Professor Thandwa Mthembu. "While the claims are not true, these allegations and other issues raised against the Vice-Chancellor by the unions, will be addressed by Council and the University respectively. DUT wishes to urge the unions to find a solution to the salary deadlock, which has a negative impact on our academic programme."

In the resumption of salary negotiations between the university and the three labour unions (NEHAWU, TENUSA and NTEU) on Wednesday no agreement was reached. The revised union offer rests at an 8% increase in basic salary and R350 housing allowance with management offering a 6.5% increase in basic salary and 6.5% in housing allowance.

The university said it was exploring the intervention of a mediator. The unions have rejected the university’s request for the CCMA or another independent mediator to assist.

"DUT management will continue to work towards ensuring that the functions and work of the university continues," Khan said. "The safety and protection of students, staff and university property remain a priority. While protesters have tried to disrupt student registration, the university remains open."

The Independent on Saturday