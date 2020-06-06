Dying to catch fish and waves

Durban - When the sardines beach, people who eagerly harvest them will need to remember the core rules of lockdown: keeping social distancing and making sure they operate in a clean and sanitised environment. “It’s a different environment we’re in (with Covid-19),” Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (Deff) national fisheries spokesperson Albi Modise said yesterday. “I hope South Africans appreciate that it’s all a balancing act.” Earlier in the week, Deff Minister Barbara Creecy announced that all fishing, including recreational, would be permitted except charter fishing. Greg Thompson of the KZN Sharks Board said that while sardine activity had been minimal, it could change unexpectedly.

“It can happen in three hours. The only thing more unpredictable is the wind.”

Also feeling the impact of lockdown during the sardine run is eMkhomazi dive skipper Boet Ackermann, who said his entire industry - people based from Cape Town up to Sodwana - usually migrated to the Wild Coast to host international tourists for the epic migration every June and July.

“They film it and go diving among the sardines to see the whales, the sharks and other sea animals.”

Ackermann said his clients, who had pre-booked, had been offered berths for next year’s migration.

“It’s sad,” he said.

Yesterday, a handful of subsistence fishermen fishing off Blue Lagoon were alarmed that metro police had ordered them from the beach and pier.

“They didn’t even ask us for a permit,” said Mickey Govender of Pinetown, who said he fished both for the pot and to sell.

“I’d have been there for another five hours. I arrived at 5am and we were chased away at 7.30am,” he said.

Meanwhile, surfers have been known to be quietly riding waves at breaks along the coast, usually outside of eThekwini Municipality where policing is strong, according to sources.

They call this winter the best in years, with incredible conditions.

However, organised surfing has urged them to wait until it is legal to get into the water.

Roland Suttie, vice-chairperson of the KZN Surfriders Association (KZNSA) said that while it was “severe torture” for surfers not be allowed to surf, the organisation preferred to work in conjunction with the powers that be in the hope to get into the water more quickly than through protesting.

He said the surfers he represented were a drop in the ocean of the South African population.

“But as much as we’re a minority, our voice must be heard. Everyone needs to be heard.”

He hoped that by next week surfers and paddlers would be able to get back in the water.

Level 3 lockdown allows for professional sportspeople to do so. However, there is little clarity about whether surfers would be allowed on the beach.

By the time of publication, eThekwini Municipality had not responded to requests for comment about the status of surfing and fishing.

John Whittle, who is representing the KZNSA in negotiations with authorities, stressed the importance of surfers’ frustration being in solidarity with that of all South Africans, especially those unable to afford what is often expensive equipment.

Among those missing the waves are around 100 children in the Surfers Not Streetchildren project, who are currently on feeding programmes.

Then there’s 15-year-old Luke Thompson, who last year won the Ballito Pro Under-16 and Under-18 junior series and has represented South Africa internationally.

“Surfing really should be allowed. It’s a distance sport,” he said.