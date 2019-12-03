Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has launched a new driver testing technology aimed at curbing corruption at licencing stations.
The technology, dubbed e-driver, is essentially an electronic tablet that digitally records all information by the testing examiner and has a tracking route. This is a change from the paper system that was being used at all KZN testing stations.
E-driver was launched at the Rossburgh Testing Station which has been in the news as the hotbed of corrupt activity in the province.
Victor Chetty, Director of the Road Traffic Inspectorate KZN, said the department is moving to close down the gap for opportunities of corruption. “(With the tablet) there is no way that the examiner can fidget or amend anything that they mark,” he said.
The Independent on Saturday previously reported that the KZN department is the only one in the country that makes those taking the test sign an indemnity form saying they did not bribe the testing instructor. It is also the only province that asks those taking the test to reveal the name of their driving school, which experts said opens up possibilities of corruption.