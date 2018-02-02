The controversial film, Inxeba (The Wound) opened in South African cinemas Friday despite attempts from traditional leaders to stage protests. While two Eastern Cape cinemas did cancelled screenings, the mood on Twitter was positive
Nu Metro in Walmer Park in Port Elizabeth and East London's Hemingways Mall cancelled the opening of the movie following threats from traditional leaders and some social media users.
Screenings in KZN went ahead without protest.
The film directed by John Trengove was screened in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and the Panorama section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. The film opened the Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival last year. It claimed eight South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nominations, including for Best Actor, Best Directing and Best Film.
The film, which depicts the development of a same-sex love-affair in the midst of a Xhosa initiation ritual, has been accused of disrespecting a sacred rite of passage.
Producer Elias Ribeiro said the movie had a positive response from many people in the Xhosa community.
"It was important to showcase the rich untold stories of the country. Many in the Xhosa community feel the movie is well presented‚ but there have also been some conservatives who are upset‚” he said.
Actor Niza Jay said he hoped audiences would not jump to conclusions only based on the film's provocative trailer.
The movie trended at No1 on Twitter last night with a range of views including a review from Zodwa Wabuntu. Many who had seen the movie were positive. Here are their views.
#Inxeba is an excellent and beautiful film. I've seen it twice and will see it again. Go and watch it this weekend! And it you've not seen it you're NOT entitled to a definitive view about it. pic.twitter.com/cQnI4T04TE
— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) February 2, 2018
A small group of people celebrate at #BaywestMall after it was announced that the controversial movie #Inxeba (#TheWound) has been suspended at Ster-Kinekor Baywest. https://t.co/OirSM6OISr pic.twitter.com/F5dayhdl5d
— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 2, 2018
I have never seen Xhosa men (led by chiefs) organize a protest to fight against domestic violence but yet they make the time to fight against a mere movie. Talk about protecting amour propre . #INXEBA
— impératrice zinhle (@HazelbirdZinhle) February 2, 2018
My view on #Inxeba outrage: if you are more pressed with a storyline that seeks not to break the seal of secrecy around initiation but centre the voices of silenced gay community in hyper masculine spaces - then your issues lies not with the movie itself but the gay community.
— Nande N (@nandnz) February 2, 2018
16 initiates died last year. Dololo protest action from Contralesa and friends. A movie about the toxicity faced by Queer men in traditional spaces, which opens up dialogue, is made and all of a sudden they are alive. Contralesa and that Women's department are a joke. #Inxeba
— Sivuyile Mtshemla (@Slayvuyile) February 2, 2018
Here is my non spoiler summary of #Inxeba #TheWound #InxebaTheWound @TheWound_SAfilm
An initiation teacher is forced to confront his sexuality and his past when he takes care of a queer initiate in the context of toxic hyper masculinity. ✌(No initiation secrets are exposed) pic.twitter.com/rEhnT8R6yV
— Film on the Brain (@filmonthebrain) February 2, 2018
I hope that those who protest the screening of #Inxeba display the same energy and vigor in protesting the death of initiates who die on this oversold path to “manhood”
— Bra Nape (@Nape_MM) February 2, 2018
All you get taught in the bush is hate and discrimination. Kunini amakrwala abulalana ngenxa yentetha ? Ok, you’re a man cause you speak bush language better ? Call me whatever I know the effect of this Xhosa sacred tradition. #inxeba
— #Auxygen (@Aux_Gawd) February 2, 2018
We should not let men who are insecure in their sexuality and musculinity dictate what we should and should not watch.
South African stories need to be told, no matter how uncomfortable they are.
Ngeke sizwe ngabo#Inxeba #InxebaTheWound
— #iSurvived2017 (@Miss_Nolo_) February 2, 2018
I saw #Inxeba earlier this week because I wanted to have informed opinion on it.
Just because the film - and as a result, Xhosa initiation - is being spoken about does not mean secrets are being divulged.
— Sbu Situma (@foreverSbu) February 2, 2018
And Durban dancer and celebrity Zodwa Wabantu was asked to review it. Catch her views on this video she tweeted
You’re busy defending and promoting homophobia under the guise of protecting traditional Xhosa custom. #Inxeba pic.twitter.com/eWRyaMpCOS
— #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) February 2, 2018
Zodwa WaBantu was asked to review #Inxeba after a private screening and this is what she had to say 🙆 pic.twitter.com/vPOgDENv0T
— Beauty Queen in tears. (@Mx_Moosa) February 1, 2018