The controversial film, Inxeba (The Wound) opened in South African cinemas Friday despite attempts from traditional leaders to stage protests. While two

Eastern Cape cinemas did cancelled screenings, the mood on Twitter was positive

Nu Metro in Walmer Park in Port Elizabeth and East London's Hemingways Mall cancelled the opening of the movie following threats from traditional leaders and some social media users.

Screenings in KZN went ahead without protest.

The film directed by John Trengove was screened in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and the Panorama section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. The film opened the Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival last year. It claimed eight South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nominations, including for Best Actor, Best Directing and Best Film.

The film, which depicts the development of a same-sex love-affair in the midst of a Xhosa initiation ritual, has been accused of disrespecting a sacred rite of passage.

Producer Elias Ribeiro said the movie had a positive response from many people in the Xhosa community.

"It was important to showcase the rich untold stories of the country. Many in the Xhosa community feel the movie is well presented‚ but there have also been some conservatives who are upset‚” he said.

Actor Niza Jay said he hoped audiences would not jump to conclusions only based on the film's provocative trailer.

The movie trended at No1 on Twitter last night with a range of views including a review from Zodwa Wabuntu. Many who had seen the movie were positive. Here are their views.

#Inxeba is an excellent and beautiful film. I've seen it twice and will see it again. Go and watch it this weekend! And it you've not seen it you're NOT entitled to a definitive view about it. pic.twitter.com/cQnI4T04TE

— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) February 2, 2018