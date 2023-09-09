Eco-champion aims to bring hope to young people

Qhamukile Ndlovu hopes her participation in a six-month wastepreneur programme will lead to job opportunities. The 33-year-old from Waterloo is one of two Litterboom Project employees who have joined the programme facilitated by the project in partnership with the Mr Price Foundation.

SOME of the plastic bottles collected by Qhamukile Ndlovu and other employees at The Litterboom Project. She and fellow trainee, Njabulo Magwaza, 23, also from Waterloo, have joined the training course that will run until January. They will learn life skills, get technical training on recycling waste into useful products, and learn more about the environment and waste, particularly plastic waste. Ndlovu said there were vast gaps that needed to be filled in the recycling business to reduce illegal dumping.

“I am super excited to be part of the wastepreneur programme. I have seen amazing and really inspiring people who were able to create little businesses through recycling. Unemployed young people are starting to lose hope, and the government lacks solutions to the issues we face. So, I truly believe that if we hold our heads up and find alternative ways to fight poverty by using our skills, we can win the battle,” she said. Ndlovu has a Maritime Diploma from the SA Maritime School and Transport College. Unable to find a job, she joined a community club, Isiqalesihle, which promotes awareness of environmental issues. One of its main activities is to organise beach and river clean-ups, encouraging people to participate.