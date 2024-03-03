Educating people is essential

Durban — Making people aware of the importance of every living thing in an ecosystem is a vital part of preserving wildlife and their habitats. “The conservation of local wildlife, as well as educating the public about the importance of wildlife conservation, is central to our role at Crocworld Conservation Centre,” said James Wittstock, manager of the Scottburgh-based centre.

“Our team puts on reptile demonstrations and talks which address misinformation about these animals while informing the public about their value to the ecosystem. We also assist residents with snake removals to ensure these valuable creatures aren’t harmed but rather relocated to safer areas.” In addition, Crocworld Conservation Centre runs breeding programmes which are instrumental in furthering the genetic diversity of threatened species, including the once-endangered American alligator, the jackal buzzard, marabou storks, and Cape vultures. This is supported by Crocworld’s membership within Species360, a global conservation entity that facilitates information collection from 1 200 aquariums, zoos, and universities, as well as research and governmental facilities worldwide across 99 countries on six continents.