Durban - The Department of Education plans to introduce marine sciences as a subject in schools. In a government gazette last month, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshegka released a bill that proposed introducing marine sciences from Grade R-12.

Jone Porter, director of Education at uShaka Marine, said she hoped the bill gets passed because this would be the first step in ensuring marine conservation in South Africa.

“We have 3000km of coastline in South Africa and you can go from Grade R to Grade 12 without ever learning about the sea,” she said.

Marine sciences is only offered as a degree at university, with traces of it being taught in geography, physical sciences and chemistry, but not as a subject on its own.

Two Oceans Aquarium, in Cape Town, launched marine sciences last year, in three schools, as a pilot project for Grade 10-12 pupils.

The subject was offered only as an extra subject, with the aim of making it an official subject in 2020.

Porter said 2020 might be too early for KwaZulu-Natal, for a whole roll-out, because there would need to be at least a year of piloting and training for teachers.

“We need to explore, with schools in the province, who would be interested and then how we would work together with those specific schools and develop a node, where schools can support each other and build a network support (for pupils and teachers),” she said.

Nomusa Mbuyazi teaches natural sciences at KwaMathanda High School, in uMlazi, and has developed an interest in marine sciences.

She said there was a social aspect to marine sciences, because children from rural areas usually interact the most with rivers and the sea.

“As black people, we know the value of water, but we need to know what is inside the water.

“There is a problem of depleting nature, so it would be great if we can take a step forward in enhancing our knowledge of global warming, and water levels around us,” she said.

Marine conservation organisations like WildOceans and Greenpeace have rallied around the bill.

The bill will still need to be introduced in Parliament and passed, in both the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly, before it is signed into law.