Eid animal slaughter in the spotlight

Durban - The South African Muslim Network wants eThekwini Municipality to relax its regulations regarding the slaughter of animals, ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday. Chairperson Faisal Suliman says it’s too late for Muslims to apply for permits for the right to slaughter where none was required previously, because of logistical issues.

Suliman said their offices have been inundated with calls by concerned community members after the municipality issued a notice about the possible selective enforcement of legislation of the Red Meat Regulations 2004, Section 128(2)(a), which “surprisingly” singled out and targeted the Muslim community. “Our community abides by 1 440-year-old Islamic regulations regarding the humane treatment of animals and slaughtering in an orderly, hygienic and humane manner and in a way that does not endanger public health,” he said. They had also been working with the SPCA for years to ensure that humane practices in the interest of the animals and community health were practised, Suliman said.

“Our community is concerned with the selective nature and application of this legislation targeting Muslims. Many in our community feel that the Muslim community is seen as a soft and passive target and therefore singled out,” said Suliman. He said they were concerned that the municipality had not engaged community organisations and religious bodies about the by-laws. “There is concern that on the day of Eid municipal bureaucrats, who neither understand our religious practices, nor the correct application of these by-laws, may want to rigidly enforce selective by-laws, and this will lead to both the spoiling of what is a religious festival and a joyous day for Muslims as well as tensions with the police and the municipality,” Suliman said.

He called on the municipality to ensure that the Muslim community be left to self-regulate Eid practices this year, and that stakeholder meetings be arranged afterward to address the issue in future. During Eid-ul-Adha Muslims who can afford it slaughter cattle and share it with the poor. Last month the municipality said that it recognised and respected communities’ traditional, cultural and religious beliefs and did not prohibit activities aligned to such beliefs.

However, it said that it was required to give effect to national legislation which stated that written permission must be obtained from the local authority of the area where such a slaughtering would take place. It said these regulations were not new and that the applicable public health by-law regulated issues relating to the keeping of animals, place of slaughter, permit for the keeping of animals, management of animal waste, fly breeding, and any other public health issues that may occur. “Officials of the municipality are aware that certain circumstances may lead to applicants not being able to meet the 7-day application period (eg funerals). In such situations, officials will deal with those applications on their own merit,” it said in a statement.