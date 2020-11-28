Eight women winemakers launch the HER collection

Durban - Eight dedicated South African women winemakers have released their first branded wines – the HER Collection. ​The women, who formed Adama Wines, an all-women-run company based in Wellington in the Cape, three years ago, have been selling their wine, by bulk and store partnerships, but the 2020 vintage, harvested just before lockdown, launches the range with a shiraz and a pinotage, both reasonably priced at R75. “The name was chosen as a representation of our sisters, mothers, daughters and grandmothers,” said winemaker Praisy Dlamini. “HER is a brand that relates to the everyday struggle of powerful and graceful women from all strides of life.” The wines are made from sustainably farmed grape varieties of the highest quality, sourced from throughout the Cape Winelands. “Our shiraz and pinotage are simple reds that can be paired with a braai, or steak and veggies. They’re an any-given-day type of red,” said Dlamini.

The shiraz is described as having firm tannins and subtle fruit flavours, creating a wine with strength and complexity, while the pinotage is said to be a youthful zesty wine packed with fruity, upfront flavours.

“This collection portrays that our diversity, when embraced, can birth something that defines history. Our range represents the village that is our support structure while we advance new narratives and explore the road less travelled,” said Dlamini.

For more details, follow on Instagram @HER Wine Collection

WIN! Six Independent on Saturday readers can each win a bottle of HER Shiraz and HER Pinotage valued at R150. To enter, SMS TIOSWine followed by your full name and email address, to 33258. Competition closes at 9am on December 2. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply. Winners will be emailed.

