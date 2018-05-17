One of the taxi's carrying schoolchildren was involved in a collision on Khululeka Drive in Claremont. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - Twenty people were injured including eighteen children on their way to school after two taxis and two vehicles collided on Khululeka Drive in Claremont on Friday morning.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics arrived on the scene just after 8am to find four vehicles had been involved in the crash.

"Many school children had been hurt and some were taken to the local clinic which was nearby. Twenty people had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious. The injured were treated by nurses, doctors and paramedics before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care.

At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown. SAPS were on the scene and will investigate further.

In a separate incident, IPSS spokesman Paul Herbst said a driver of a light motor vehicle lost control of her vehicle before colliding with the armco barrier, on the N2 near Nyoni in the early hours of Friday morning.

The driver and the back-seat passenger both sustained traumatic amputations to their legs, Herbst said, requiring advanced life support intervention. Both patients were transported to hospital for further care.

