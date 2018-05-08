Durban - An elderly Durban North woman was injured in a home invasion on Wednesday morning when robbers accosted her in her garden while hanging up her washing.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the woman had just hung the washing on her line when the robbers ambushed her on her Terence Place property at around 9.45am.

“Two robbers pounced on her as she was walking back into her home. One of the men grabbed her from behind as she walked through the door and covered her eyes with a blindfold,” Mathios said.

“The second suspect grabbed her legs and tied her up with rope. They then ransacked the house, took a cellphone and loaded two televisions into the resident’s vehicle before fleeing the scene,” Mathios said.

“The victim sustained bruises to her wrists. Paramedics treated her injuries at the scene of the crime. The vehicle was fitted with a tracking device and police later recovered it on the N3 near Hammarsdale,” Mathios said.

Greenwood Park SAPS and Durban North and Umhlanga Crisis Care attended the scene of the crime.

Mathios advised residents to be vigilant even when at home during the day and to ensure that perimeter fences are in good working order and that the electric fence is switched on.

“We advise residents to carry a remote panic button when they go outside. This will give you a better opportunity to call for help in an emergency if you notice intruders on your property,” Mathios said.