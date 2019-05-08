File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

DURBAN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa said KwaZulu-Natal was the region which had given them the biggest headache during this year’s election. Fourteen of the 18 voting stations which remained closed by midday were in KZN. They were later opened, but four voting stations in Bergville remained closed as the protesting community had dug up trenches, blocking access for the elections officials in the area.

The commission’s acting deputy chief executive, Mawethu Mosery, said special forces had been sent to the area and was confident that voting stations would be open in an hour, between 2-3pm.

Ntombifuthi Masinga, the acting provincial electoral officer said the IEC was working hard with the support of the Department of Cooperative Governance to have the trenches filled so that the people could be able to go put and participate in the voting process.

“Where we are now all voting stations except 4 in (Bergville) Ukhahlamba, are closed. Special forces have been deployed due to the protest that turned violent. We had to shut them down again,” she said.

Masinga said the IEC also had challenges in eThekwini region, where 80 voting stations opened late due to community protests. She said the challenges were attended on an issue by issue basis.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video ANC kzn spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane urged voters to vote ahead of stormy weather in the evening.

“80 opened late in eThekwini because of protests. We can confirm that all voting stations are operational in eThekwini,” she said.

Masinga appealed to protestors to allow those who wanted to vote, to vote.

“We appeal to those who do not want to vote to exercise their right not to vote, but in doing so, do not infringe on others right to vote, because that infringes with the electoral process. We are happy with how SAPS has dealt with these matters in the province,” said Masinga.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said six people had been arrested and charged with public violence. Five of those arrested were in the Bergville area, while one person was arrested in Ntuzuma, north of Durban. They were expected to appear in various courts tomorrow.

Mosery said there was relative political tolerance as there had been no incidents of political intolerance anywhere around the country.

Naicker called on members of the public to not behave in a disorderly manner in and around the voting centres.

Meanwhile, the ANC KZN spokesperson, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said the party was pleased by the voter turnout so far and urged members of the public to vote early and not wait for 9pm as stormy weather was expected in the evening.

WATCH:





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY