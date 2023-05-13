Emergency volunteers graduate as South Durban builds its own plan

Durban - Thirty South Durban volunteers will graduate in emergency service work in the latest development of the Merewent Community Foundation’s initiative to help itself in the event of disasters. Their example has attracted the interest of other communities in KZN and beyond, said chair Premilla Deonath.

“We are looking at this as phase two of our emergency evacuation plan,” she told “The Independent on Saturday”. The trainees were selected from the Navy and China Town areas after a process of screening and “checking on their commitment to the community”. Skills they learnt included first aid and the use of heavy firefighting equipment such as industrial fire extinguishers and pressure hoses.

The foundation’s graduation ceremony will be followed by a wellness day in the area on June 24, when fitness demonstrations related to keeping safe, blood donor services and free blood testing services will be on offer. Merewent Community Foundation started formalising its evacuation plan following the floods of 2021, bringing together local industry, police, the fire department, politicians, teachers, faith leaders and community security volunteers to seek their input. Its strategy includes emphasising the need for good communication between homes following experiences such as having people, unaware of how extreme the weather situation was, not knowing that they were “floating in their beds”.