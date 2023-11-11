Endangered Wildlife Trust marks 50 years

Durban — The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) has for the last 50 years focused on conserving threatened species and ecosystems. Founded in 1973, the non-profit organisation strives to save wildlife and habitats for a world in which humans prosper in harmony with nature.

The trust’s first three projects focused on brown hyenas, vultures, and cheetahs. It has since grown into a staff of over 100 spread across 13 thematic programmes and working in 21 countries. Working with its partners, including businesses and governments, NGOs and academics, and communities and landowners, the EWT leads cutting-edge applied research, supports community conservation and livelihoods, trains and builds capacity among diverse stakeholder groups, and effectively addresses human-wildlife conflict. It also monitors threatened species and their habitats, protects and restores critical ecosystems and establishes safe spaces for wildlife range expansion. The EWT has helped reverse declining numbers of Cheetah in SAPicture: EWT Since inception it has improved the conservation status of many threatened species.

The trust’s work has contributed to the improvement of the conservation status of the Pickersgill’s reed frog, which has gone from critically endangered to endangered. The red-billed oxpecker was classified as near threatened and is now of least concern. The trust joined global efforts to take the lesser kestrel from vulnerable to of least concern. It reversed the decline in cheetah numbers in South Africa and grew the number outside the Kruger National Park from 217 in 2011 to 470 in 2022. It took African wild dog numbers from 300 to around 550 dogs across southern Africa.

They also helped to increase the critically endangered wattled crane’s numbers by 60%, and blue crane numbers from around 25 500 birds in 2007 to some 30 000 today. African vultures have declined drastically over the last 30 years, and four of the 11 species are now Critically EndangeredPicture: EWT Andre Botha Yolan Friedmann, chief executive of the trust, said what started as one man’s dream in 1973 has grown into an unconquerable force in the fight against extinction. “Half a century after it was founded, the Endangered Wildlife Trust has achieved immeasurable gains for wildlife conservation.

“Conservation is about our natural heritage, our natural resources, our culture, and our livelihoods. It’s about food, water, and air. It’s about our hearts and souls, being grounded to our one Earth, being passionate and compassionate, and recognising the common good and being fair and just. “For us, conserving the planet, its natural assets, and all who live on it is a calling, a privilege, and a way of life, and we are proud to share it with you. The real power for change lies within each of us – in our everyday engagements with people who learn from us, teach us, and join us in our timeless campaign to protect forever, together,” said Friedman. The Grey Crowned CranePicture: EWT The EWT supports education for sustainability projects and has created a curriculum-aligned programme called Guardians of the Future to assist teachers with science-based lesson plans and resources.

Its conservation strategy 2023– 2030 focuses on three strategic imperatives that drive their work to conserve threatened wildlife (Saving Species), upholding ecosystem integrity (Conserving Habitats), and enabling biodiversity-friendly businesses, enterprises and livelihoods (Benefiting People). To achieve its conservation goals, it implements targeted approaches to working with local communities towards driving and enabling conservation outcomes and where possible leverage socio-economic development. The trust’s conservation impact is achieved through 12 programmes, which include the African Crane Conservation Programme, Birds of Prey Programme, Carnivore Conservation Programme, Threatened Amphibian Programme, Vultures for Africa Programme, Drylands Conservation Programme, People in Conservation Programme and National Biodiversity and Business Network.