Engineering winning designs for a virtual July

Durban - Mike Wheeler, 77, is an engineer and loves rugby - but having three daughters led him into the high stakes world of fashion on Vodacom July Day. Wheeler and his wife, Winnie, 72, have shocked, surprised and delighted for the past 25 years, particularly when it comes to avant-garde design. The Pinetown couple were at the first fashion shoot at Summerveld Racehorse Training Complex for this year’s virtual #VDJ on July 25, where they chatted about all the glamour and glitz at Africa’s greatest horse- racing event over the past two-and-a-half decades. Winnie and Mike Wheeler have been competing in the high fashion stakes at the Durban July for the past 25 years. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA Dressed for the 2020 theme “Butterflies”, Wheeler was quick to point out the butterflies on their belts symbolised that “butterfly in the tummy feeling” - which most jockeys and punters would no doubt be feeling at the start of the big race. “You have to think out the box if you are going to win. I love horses and horse racing and the adrenalin before a race, which this year is depicted where our butterflies are placed. “I first went to the July in 1995 with my daughter Alicia. We dressed up and were placed in the top 10. That inspired me to enter again the next year,” he said.

And it didn’t take too long before he started creating his own outfits.

“Win (Winnie) said I must get serious about it, so I took sewing and pattern-making lessons.

“I’ve been in engineering all my life and I love rugby, but I couldn’t get my three daughters to play rugby, so I joined them. I’m very blessed.

“It’s interesting to note that in Japan, they don’t separate engineering from fashion,” he said.

And many of his designs, particularly his head wear, have been a feat of engineering intricacy - including one outfit in 1997 which featured a skirt covered in butterflies and handmade in such a way, that they moved as the model walked.

“I also stuck some giant binoculars on my head one year,” he said.

But his most memorable moment was in 2001 when he won first prize in the Avant-garde category.

“We had such a glamorous model, Tabitha Graham, and I dressed her up as a French model.

“In those days, fashion at the July was very Avant-garde and the first prize was a trip to Paris and a stop-over, so we chose London. It was the biggest prize I have ever won.”

Over the years, Wheeler has won many prizes at July Day and has been placed in the top 10 so many times it has been hard to keep count.

By the early 2000s, he and Winnie started going as a couple, competing in the fashion whirl of the day, instead of using a model.

Winnie said: “One year, I was the oldest lady on the stage and I thought, how can I compete with all these young things. I decided to turn on the charm and be as elegant as possible and this old filly won,” she said, adding that she “can’t sew a stitch”.

“Mike does all the work, pattern making is putty sticks in his hands. He starts making his outfits a year ahead and starts with a colour and a plan,” said Winnie.

This year’s Durban Vodacom July will be held behind closed doors at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 25 because of the Covid-19 lockdown, with the fashion moving to social media platforms.

The organisers have confirmed there will be race-day fashion from 10 elite guest designers and eight emerging designers from the Durban Fashion Fair on the day, with live- streaming from the course.

Enjoying #VDJ at home will include members of the public sending in their own photos which will be shared on social media and on the live-stream.

Channel O is set to host a pre- race day virtual party on the Friday night before the big day and a post-race Vodacom Durban July party on Saturday night.