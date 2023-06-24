Enlisting school boys to be women’s allies

Durban - A national gender-based violence programme called What About the Boys is teaching male pupils to become women’s allies in the battle against the scourge. Schools across the country, including eight in KZN, are involved in the project which starts on July 24 and ends on August 19.

The youth development programme, founded by Primestars, consists of sessions designed to provide educational supportive space, where boys from different schools learn to manage their triggers while understanding the importance of respect, empathy and dignity in all relationships. This year, the number of participants encouraged to become representatives for the programme had increased, according to the business development manager, Refiloe Mohale, who told the Independent On Saturday that the organisation had collaborated with eight schools in the townships, urban and rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal. “We realised how impactful the programme was in the previous year and decided to increase our footprint by reaching more young boys. The expansion of the programme to new schools will ensure that the message against gender-based violence spreads widely,” said Mohale.

“Our programme is divided into three phases and includes a movie screening, dialogues and mentorship. The movie, What About the Boys, produced by Primestars, taps into the everyday challenges faced by the young boys. During the programme, we encourage the boys to team up with girls’ schools and advocate for an end to gender-based violence, as the ambassadors of the initiative. This activity is formed to stimulate the boys to become allies of females in schools and in the community,” said Mohale. One of the participants, Itumeleng Mamabono, 16, said joining the programme had been a wonderful experience which made a huge difference in his life. “We go through so much as boys and being part of the programme is such a great opportunity because we are guided on how we find solutions to those issues. I am enjoying all the knowledge I am gaining from the programme,” said Itumeleng.