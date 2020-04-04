Entrepreneur buys his old school

Durban - An entrepreneur who built his success on an extraordinary school experience has bought the school he attended to ensure others continue to receive the same opportunity he was given. The school, Hermannsburg School, near Greytown, was founded in 1856, and is one of the oldest private co-educational boarding schools in the province. It has an impeccable academic track record. Zula Mkumla, 40, grew up in Pietermaritzburg’s Mbali 18 township with his parents, his father Njongo Mkumla, late mother Dikeledi Mkumla, and two sisters, Funeka Magagula and Nompilo Mhlambi. Growing up in the township was fun for Mkumla, who said he would play in the street with his friends and go back to a warm home with two loving parents and siblings. He attended Fezokuhle Primary School, where the principal, Edgar Ngubane, helped to change his life forever. Ngubane was instrumental in connecting Mkumla with teacher Volker Allendorf, from Hermannsburg School, where he would later become a pupil.

Allendorf had been sent to South Africa by the German government to locate children from disadvantaged areas and offer them a better education. Allendorf met Ngubane while on a search for township schools that produced good results.

Fezokuhle was among those schools, and Mkumla among the pupils who received a scholarship to study at Hermannsburg School.

Life at Hermannsburg School was different for Mkumla, but he said it was one of his greatest experiences. He joined the school in 1993 as a Grade 8 pupil.

He formed friendships that have endured to today, but what stood out for Mkumla were the teachers, and how they treated him and his friends who came from the township.

“The teachers were very open-minded and understood the country’s political landscape at the time. They made sure we felt at home; we were never discriminated against because of the colour of our skin,” Mkumla said.

Mkumla’s Zulu teacher was Stella Cockburn, who, said Mkumla, spoke the language far more fluently than he and most of the Zulu people he knew did.

Mkumla said he had received wonderful support from her, and she was a great teacher.

Cockburn is currently one of the school’s board members.

Mkumla bought the school because of his love for education, saying his wife, Ntombincane Mkumla, had always made sure he remained focused on making his dreams a reality.

After matriculating in 1997, Mkumla studied for a BCom through Unisa, and went on to complete a postgraduate diploma in business management.

Between 2005 and 2008, he served in an executive position at FNB, and chaired the bank’s IT Seta committee. He then ventured into the sustainable energy sector, and held an interest in three photovoltaic farms in the Northern Cape.

After years in the industry, he accumulated enough capital to realise his dream of entering the education sector, and bought Hermannsburg School.

Together with principal Trevor Arbottle, the staff and board of directors, Mkumla is implementing plans to renovate and modernise the school’s facilities.

Since taking over at the beginning of the year, Mkumla has helped to oversee the purchase of a new fleet of vehicles to transport pupils, has started a golf academy, and aims to refurbish classrooms and boarding facilities.

“I was raised by a teacher; my mother was a teacher. It’s always been a dream of mine to get involved in education through having a school that would do well and raise future leaders for the country,” said Mkumla.

He intends to give other children with disadvantaged backgrounds the same opportunity he was given by Allendorf. He has started an education trust, called Dikeledi Mkumla, with his sisters, to ensure that pupils from disadvantaged communities receive good education, with the main focus being on empowering girls.

“We believe that girls can go on to improve and grow the community once they’re given an opportunity; that’s a very big focus for us,” he said.

His advice to children is that they should persevere and never give up on their dreams. There was nothing pupils could not achieve if they put their minds to it and applied themselves.