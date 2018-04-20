HEDGING HER BETS: A woman carries bottled water, keeping stocks handy in the event of another outage. Pictures: Thokozani Mbunda

DURBAN - With the stability of the south coast’s water supply still hanging in the air, the DA has appealed to the national government to place Ugu District Municipality under administration.

And businesses say the lasting effects of the last outage has severely damaged their operations.

The erratic supply problems were pinned on “unauthorised tampering” and “illegal work stoppages”, especially over peak tourist seasons.

Most recently, residents in Sea Park complained of brown water coming out of their taps.

Several of the town’s business owners said even though the municipality assured the community the tap water was safe to drink, customers were not in agreement.

“Salty and sometimes milky” are some descriptions.

Manager of Melting Moment ice-cream shop, Zee Dlamini, said because of the erratic supply, they bought and stored bottled water to fill up toilet cisterns and as drinking water. She said this was back up, as they had learnt a “hard lesson” a few months back when there was no water.

“We have to charge customers for bottled water because they tend to get thirsty after eating ice-cream. If we offer them tap water they refuse to drink it as the water comes out with a dark unusual colour.”

Salon owner Nicole Fauche said she now bought bottled water for clients because they refused to drink tap water.

“Two months back when we had no water I had to close the business on weekdays and I really suffered financially. The business had a major set back and there was not much to do. Till today, we are working on recovering the money lost from February.”

Fauche said she had hope the business would recover towards the end of this month, due to the South Coast Bike Fest that takes place in Margate from April 27-30.

LIQUID ASSET: An ice-cream shop keeps a stock of bottled water in case the water supply is suddenly cut.





Some construction workers, who did not want to be named, said two months ago they had to go to bed without taking a bath and it cost them a lot of money to buy bottled water.

“Construction workers aren’t paid a lot, as we all know. In our households and at work, we had to buy water to drink so we can survive under the heat in which we work. Margate is very warm. Therefore, we drank water a lot during working hours. It was expensive for us,” they said.

Renel Roussow, who manages a shop specialising in swimwear, said due to the water issues over the festive season, business had suffered.

“Many holidaymakers left early and we ran at a loss. We have seasonal trading in the area and we have to look at how to cover our losses.

“It would help, though, if the council assured us there would be no problems in future,” she said.

Lizelle Mark, a shop assistant, said she hoped the council would stop the water issues, so that residents and holidaymakers were certain of a good water supply.

“Sometimes you don’t want to drink the water when it looks bad. Just the other day it was brown in colour.

“This problem needs to be sorted once and for all.”

DA MPL Rishigen Viranna said they were awaiting a date from the National Council of Provinces to discuss the notice for administration for Ugu.

“We had sent our concerns to the provincial co-operative governance department requesting Ugu be placed under administration, based on their poor service delivery regarding a basic human right and received no joy.

“We have now escalated it to a higher level, and hope it will be discussed soon,” he said.

Councillor Dave Watson said Ugu District Municipality needed to invest in water infrastructure to promote growth in the region.

“The south coast is prime land at excellent rates, you won’t find this anywhere else in the country. However, we cannot have water interruptions if we want to grow our economy, create jobs and build our communities,” he said.

Ugu District Municipality had not responded to queries by the time of going to press.

However, in a statement posted on the municipal website in November last year, the city council wrote: “Our district faced the toughest service delivery impediment because of an illegal work stoppage of our employees, vandalism and unauthorised tampering of our systems led to severe interruption to our core services, mainly water provision.

“When our efforts came short to ensure uninterrupted provision of water supply, we received tremendous support from different community organisations, the business sector and the community at large who intervened and assisted provide the affected customers with clean drinking water.”

Margate Business Association chairperson Jo-Anne Wentzel said thus far, the situation was under control.

“We have had no issues recently, the council gives us enough notice of planned disconnections,” she said.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY