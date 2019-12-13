DURBAN - An employee in the eThekwini municipality's finance department was shot dead execution style as a colleague dropped him off at his home in Shallcross, Chatsworth, late on Thursday afternoon.
Fifty-year-old Colin Pather was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
His body was handed over to Chatsworth police who are investigating his murder.
Emergency services were called out 4.48pm to Olympia Street in Shallcross and arrived at the scene within minutes.
Witnesses at the scene said Pather was shot at the gate of his home while being dropped off by a colleague on Thursday afternoon. Initial reports stated he was shot in the face, but emergency services confirmed he died from a single bullet to the back of the head.