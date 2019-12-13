eThekwini finance official gunned down execution style outside his home









Police on the scene in Shallcroft, Chatsworth, after municipal finance employee was gunned down outside his home on Thursday. Picture: Supplied DURBAN - An employee in the eThekwini municipality's finance department was shot dead execution style as a colleague dropped him off at his home in Shallcross, Chatsworth, late on Thursday afternoon. Fifty-year-old Colin Pather was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. His body was handed over to Chatsworth police who are investigating his murder. Emergency services were called out 4.48pm to Olympia Street in Shallcross and arrived at the scene within minutes. Witnesses at the scene said Pather was shot at the gate of his home while being dropped off by a colleague on Thursday afternoon. Initial reports stated he was shot in the face, but emergency services confirmed he died from a single bullet to the back of the head.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage although the suspects only shot Pather and no valuables were taken. His colleague who was driving the vehicle was not attacked.

Colin Pather. Picture: Facebook

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: "On December 12 at 16:50, a 50-year-old man was opening the gate of his house at Olympia Street in Shallcross when he was attacked by unknown suspects travelling in a vehicle. They fired shots towards him and he sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Chatsworth SAPS."

The Shallcross community is in shock over the murder.

In a Facebook post, Pather's sister confirmed that his funeral would take place tomorrow. "It is with a very broken heart we extend the funeral notice of the Late Colin Pather. His body will lay in state from 11.30am to 3pm before proceeding to Clare Estate Crematorium between 4pm to 5pm," it read. The service is in Hall 3.