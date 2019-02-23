Land invaders in Cato Crest have demarcated plots with barrier tape. Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Durban - eThekwini Municipality was granted an order by the Durban High Court yesterday compelling Cato Crest land invaders to make representations to court why it must not grant an order evicting them from illegally occupied land. In a statement, the municipality confirmed that the community would first need to be notified of the court decision, and then be given until next week Friday to vacate the municipal-owned piece of land. Failure to do so could result in eviction.

The city is expected to meet land invaders today to inform them of the court outcome.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede welcomed the court’s decision.

“We are a caring city, but under no circumstances shall we allow laws to be undermined in broad daylight. It is our responsibility as the city to also protect our residents that may be on the receiving end of this illicit behaviour.

“Yes, we do admit that our people need land, more especially in urban areas with a hope of getting employment opportunities, but that does not justify land grabs.

“We are now moving to a stage where we are going to ensure that those invading land are prosecuted and locked up. This dents the image of our city,” said Gumede.

She urged leaders from civil society and political formations to desist from inciting people to invade land.

“We have leaders that are taking an advantage of our desperate people. They have now turned their plight into a political football and we know very well they do not have people at heart.”