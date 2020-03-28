eThekwini taxis in "self shutdown" over restrictions of 7 passengers a trip
Durban - The eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) has suspended all taxi operations within the Durban metro after an instruction by the Department of Transport limited them to seven passengers per vehicle.
It said the instruction would result in lower profits. The council said it supported the government and the president, and valued the efforts of the health ministries, and that it had been complying with all sanitation and corona-related guides from the government.
Secretary Mathula Mkhize said the council was surprised by the instruction restricting all taxis to seven passengers per trip.
"We are in full support on the call of the President. We have given support to all conditions that governement has given us around the health guides," he said.
"Unfortunately this morning we learnt of the restricted number per load in our vehicles and sadly that brought economic impact to the operation and it has caused conflicting situations between passengers, police and our drivers."
“The industry has calculated this as a free service and will leave the operation in chaos. This is a self-shutdown, we will send communication once we have resolved on when to operate again. We apologise to all stakeholders for the short notice,” said Mkhize.
While stranded passengers were outraged, the eThekwini Municipality believed the decision would assisted in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city’s bus fleet was made available for those needing transport.
Metrorail has also suspended its operations. However, e-hailing services and metered taxis are allowed to operate between 5am and 9am, and again at 4pm to 8pm to allow people to get essential items such as food and medicine. Ziyanda Mgandela