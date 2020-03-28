eThekwini taxis in "self shutdown" over restrictions of 7 passengers a trip

Durban - The eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) has suspended all taxi operations within the Durban metro after an instruction by the Department of Transport limited them to seven passengers per vehicle.

It said the instruction would result in lower profits. The council said it supported the government and the president, and valued the efforts of the health ministries, and that it had been complying with all sanitation and corona-related guides from the government.

Secretary Mathula Mkhize said the council was surprised by the instruction restricting all taxis to seven passengers per trip.

"We are in full support on the call of the President. We have given support to all conditions that governement has given us around the health guides," he said.

"Unfortunately this morning we learnt of the restricted number per load in our vehicles and sadly that brought economic impact to the operation and it has caused conflicting situations between passengers, police and our drivers."