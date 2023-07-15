Independent Online
Saturday, July 15, 2023

Every day’s a cat day

Non-profit organisation Cats of Durban is set to hold a diary drive for the month of July and August. The funds will go towards their mobile sterilisation clinics. Pictured here is Cats of Durban volunteer Rodney Claassens trapping some cats in uMlazi. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Durban - A local non-profit organisation is creating 2024 diaries inspired by cats and providing cat lovers an early Christmas present.

Cats of Durban chairperson Niki Moore said the diary drive was an annual fund raising initiative to pay for trapping and sterilisation of cats to lower the stray population in Durban.

Established in 2014, Cats of Durban is a registered charity and NPO. She said diaries were good fund-raisers because people liked to use them. She said buyers were not only getting a diary, but were also presented with a “pretty and useful” gift.

Cover of the Week at a Glance and Page a Day diaries.

Moore said: “We raise funds to sterilise stray cats and deal with the issue in Durban. A lot of unwanted cats face abuse and we’re trying to reduce the unwanted cat population. A lot of poor people own cats, but they can’t afford sterilisations, so we provide subsidised veterinary services for them.”

There are two types of diaries: the Week at a Glance costs R170 and is a combination of a diary and a notebook and the Page a Day costs R200 and is thicker. Both are A5-sized.

Moore recommended that people order soon to avoid disappointment. She said the organisation aimed to try to sell 1 000 diaries, which would provide much of the finance for the year’s target of sterilising 2 000 cats per year.

“We have the capacity to do so, but we just need the funds,” she said.

Orders close on August 31 at [email protected] and proceeds go towards the NPO’s mobile sterilisation clinics.

The Independent on Saturday

