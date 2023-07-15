Every day’s a cat day

Cats of Durban chairperson Niki Moore said the diary drive was an annual fund raising initiative to pay for trapping and sterilisation of cats to lower the stray population in Durban.

Established in 2014, Cats of Durban is a registered charity and NPO. She said diaries were good fund-raisers because people liked to use them. She said buyers were not only getting a diary, but were also presented with a “pretty and useful” gift.

Cover of the Week at a Glance and Page a Day diaries.

Moore said: “We raise funds to sterilise stray cats and deal with the issue in Durban. A lot of unwanted cats face abuse and we’re trying to reduce the unwanted cat population. A lot of poor people own cats, but they can’t afford sterilisations, so we provide subsidised veterinary services for them.”

There are two types of diaries: the Week at a Glance costs R170 and is a combination of a diary and a notebook and the Page a Day costs R200 and is thicker. Both are A5-sized.