Every vote is a lifeline for SA’s survival

Durban — South Africa watched, stunned, scared and horrified at the images on TV, social media or on their street, as the July 2021 riots erupted and grew. But the violence should not have come as a surprise.

UKZN graduate and political scientist Ryan Henry, who earned his Master’s degree in social and political studies with his research on the uprising, found its roots had long been planted deep in fertile soil. The jailing of former president Jacob Zuma was the spark that ignited the tinder box of, among other things, state corruption, internal party manoeuvrings, decades of non-delivery of even the most basic human rights, and fury that spread among a populace who had long lost hope of the better lives they had been promised. The failure of policing, from the highest levels, contrived to pour fuel on the flames that left more than 300 people dead in KZN and Gauteng.

This week, Henry warned that little had changed in the conditions prevalent at the time of the riots and stressed the importance of voters turning out for the May 29 elections. “First and foremost, people must vote and understand that your vote has the power to effect change,” he said. “As South Africans we should see the significance in our individual vote. Voting must not be mistaken for a democratic obligation inspired by a false sense of loyalty but rather voting ought to be understood as a lifeline for our country, our livelihoods, education and employment depend on it.

“People should expect the usual big promises of change, coupled with a reminder of who fought for liberation. These speeches are often drafted to manipulate your emotions, in the absence of changing your reality. “Do not trust what you see in the run-up to the elections, trust what you’ve experienced these past four years. How long after elections do you think load shedding will come back? “With little being done to remedy the issues from 2020 and 2021, what can we really look forward to?

“South Africans must be cognisant of the fact that they are not voting for a party or the leader of that party, they are voting for themselves and their collective best interests. “When issues like looting, flooding, power and water outages etc take place, it is you in the driving seat. These will be your problems, and this vote is your way of preventing them. “A solid foundation for post-election change would be to start with the issue of unemployment. As someone who forms part of the South African youth we have concerns of financial stability, permanent employment and a stable economy.

“I don’t expect every South African to be employed with immediate effect. But we would hope for more effective measures to aid us in securing a better financial future.” This week, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Q1: 2024 labour force survey, showing the broad unemployment rate (including disgruntled job seekers) increased to 41.9%. For young South Africans, unemployment rose to 59.7%. In his thesis, Henry said the protests were “not merely a historical event but a critical juncture for understanding the intricate fabric of discontent”.

“The unrest was a result of key government administration shortcomings and failures on several policy fronts. “These include unemployment raging at more than 36%; public sector wage inflation; a bloated bureaucracy thanks to cadre deployment further exacerbated by ANC factionalism. “In addition, a burgeoning government and state-owned enterprises debt; confusion over land reforms and expropriation without compensation; non-coherent agricultural policy; and under-involvement of the private sector.

“Also, a lack of respect for the rule of law by self-entitled officials and party apparatchiks; failure to lift millions out of abject poverty; and failure to contain, let alone eradicate, corruption and cronyism,” said Henry. “These challenges were made worse by the widening economic divide between the rich and the poor, and the emergence of stereotyped Zulu nationalism and racial tensions within the South African context.” UKZN graduate Ryan Henry earned his Master’s degree with his research into the July 2021 riots. He said the conditions that sparked the uprising had not changed and stressed the importance of every voter making their choice on election day. Henry identified “several human insecurities, including the worsening of poverty, shortages of food and fuel, and the effects on the health sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, fatalities, and rising unemployment”.

Protests did not appear to have much of an impact on improving service delivery because the administration had failed to respond effectively to address the core causes, he said. “The lack of effective governance played a pivotal role in the events surrounding the unrest. It became glaringly evident with the inadequate policing response, allowing the unrest to escalate rapidly. “Insufficient resources, training, and leadership within law enforcement contributed to an inability to maintain public order, exacerbating the impact of the social and economic challenges faced by the population.

“Corruption further fuelled the crisis, diverting resources away from essential services and eroding public trust in the government. “The internal factions and instability within the ANC created a power vacuum that hampered decisive decision-making during a critical time.” He said it was crucial to address the immediate socio-economic challenges and implement comprehensive governance reforms to rebuild public trust.

Henry warned that, given the lack of government authority, effective policing and the country’s history of violent protest action, each demonstration or disruption of order had the potential to escalate into violence, driven by compounded resentment and anger about social injustices, unheard protests against inequality in society and hopelessness for a better future. Henry found that poor access to necessities such as reasonably priced and high-quality healthcare services, and rising prices of food and fuel seemed to be particularly important. “Covid-19 exposed or exacerbated many pre-existing problems in society and created a disregard for governing authority.

“The rise of inflation, exacerbated by Covid lockdowns, perpetuated economic deprivation, leading to a lower lifestyle for many, inevitably causing social discontent. “The state’s non-response left many unresolved socio-economic issues to fester until the government's rule of law was completely tarnished, and those involved in the July unrest could manipulate crowds that emerged simply because the government had not assisted the citizens before the uprising. “The lack of policing meant a combination of angry, ever-growing crowds with no consequences propelled the frenzied atmosphere.

“Citizens lose faith in the government's ability when the government is perceived as corrupt and by extension unjust. “Government institutions, municipalities and public services are the balancing factors between classes and when perceived as corrupt, the citizens not only lose faith in but also view state institutions as obstacles or powers rigged against them, impeding economic development and social cohesion. “High levels of corruption become a contributing factor as right and wrong become blurred through the lack of accountability and transparency.