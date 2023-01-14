‘Excess’ wildlife to come under the hammer

Durban - They might not have the priceless Ankole cattle much talked about in the country these days, but the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) does have other species, like zebra, giraffe and oryx, which will come under the hammer later this year. Between 140 and 170 animals are expected to be sold in a virtual auction, for the first time since 2018, said Sanbi’s marketing, communications and commercialisation director, Nontsikelelo Mpulo.

“Only game species typically found in the South African game industry are sold on auction, therefore (it is) typically bought by South African game ranchers with the necessary permits,” she said. According to Sanbi, the animals are bred at the National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria, and at the Mokopane Biodiversity Conservation Centre, which is a satellite centre to the main zoo. While the auction date still has to be disclosed, the organisation has already issued a call to tender for an auctioneer, on its website.

Mpulo said they periodically sold surplus stock -- hence the auction -- while the National Zoological Gardens periodically sold offspring to prevent in-breeding and overcrowding. An auction of this nature was held annually, or at least every second year, but with smaller numbers than the ones planned for 2023, she said. While the auction might seem like a simple procedure from the outside, Mpulo said a lot was done behind the scenes to turn the auction into reality.

“Once the required holding and transport permits have been issued to the buyers, arrangements will be made to conduct any medical testing required, and further arrangements will be made to capture the animals for the buyers to collect from the two facilities,” Mpulo said. Sanbi hopes to make between R1 million and R1.5m from the sale of the animals, depending on market fluctuations. The organisation said numerous wildlife auctions were held annually in South Africa, and the costs involved were available on the auctioneers’ websites to give prospective bidders an opportunity of what to expect.

