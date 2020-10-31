Explore KZN’s South Coast for under R150

Durban - With the easing of restrictions on travel in lockdown level 1, people are exploring their regions, but still trying to make the rands and cents go further. Here are some things to do on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast for less than R150. Scottburgh Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve: Coastal forest with many hiking trails and a range of bird- and wildlife. Great for a family day out and picnic. Cost: R30 per adult, R15 for children U12. Contact: 039 974 2222 or 073 911 8200 or email [email protected] TC Robertson Nature Reserve: Coastal forest on the south bank of the Mapambanyoni River. There are many great trails and picnic spots, just a 10 minutes’ walk from the beach. Cost: R30 per vehicle with 5 passengers, R10 more for an added passenger. Contact: 082 406 9891 or [email protected] Mthwalume Ntelezi Msane Heritage Site: A site honouring liberation stalwarts who were arrested here in 1906. The heritage centre showcases local African history, indigenous knowledge and creative arts. Cost: R140 per person for a minimum of five people a group. Contact: 060 473 3712 or [email protected] Southport BBS Farm: Women-owned agri-tourism runs tours of the locals’ macademia nut and tomato plantations. Cost: R50 per adult, R30 for children aged 8 to 18 years. Contact: 079 568 1815

Port Shepstone

Wild 5 Adventures: Guided hiking and birding trails. Extreme adventures at extra cost. Cost: R25 per adult, R20 for children aged 6 to 12 years. Contact: 082 566 7424 or [email protected]

Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve: Scenic hiking opportunities just 21km inland of Port Shepstone. Cost: R30 per adult, R15 for children aged 3 to 12 years. Contact: 039 679 1644 or [email protected]

Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide: Near Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve.Observe Cape vultures in their natural habitat from the Barry Porter Memorial Vulture Viewing Hide. Cost: R100 per adult, free for children under 14 years. Contact: 072 893 3794

Lake Eland Game Reserve: Day visits or family holiday, a variety of wildlife. Also horse rides, bike trails, 4x4 trails and picnic sites, with restaurant, tea garden and children’s playground. Cost: R65 per adult, R40 per child under 8 years. Contact: 039 687 0395 or [email protected]

Shelly Beach

Pure Venom: Wide variety of reptile species bred at the farm. Also a petting zoo with farm animals and exotic birds. Cost: R120 per adult, R90 per child aged 4 to 12 years. Contact: 082 492 8256 or [email protected]

Manaba

River Valley Nature Reserve: Walking trails through a variety of ecosystems, home to abundant birdlife, antelope and small mammals. Picnic facilities. Cost: R25 for people over 2 years Contact: 083 263 5537

Umdoni

Polka.dot.coco: Local crafters specialise in handmade accessories using locally-sourced material. Cost: Between R80 and R150. Contact: Nelly and Zi Zama on 076 681 1516 or 081 508 7672 or [email protected]

Ramsgate

Butterfly Valley Farm: Specialises in indigenous butterflies with on-site breeding to view this life cycle. Cost: R75 per adult, R30 for children 3 to 13 years. Contact: 073 422 5357 or 072 235 3688 or [email protected]

Southbroom

Riverbend Crocodile Farm: About 200 resident Nile crocodiles, see daily feeds. On-site café also has crocodile on the menu. Cost: R80 per adult, R40 per child over 3 years. Contact: 039 316 6204 or [email protected]

KwaXolo Caves: Home to historical San rock paintings dating back centuries. Harnessed guided hiking route along the mountainside, with views of the valley and waterfall. Picnic sites near the caves. Cost: R150 per adult, R120 per child 8 to 16 years. Contact: 076 185 3447 or 074 887 3742 or the KwaXolo Caves Adventures Facebook page

Mpenjati Nature Reserve: Two hiking trails on the coastal reserve; the Ipithi Trail on the south bank of the river is 1.2km, and the Yengele Trail, through the dune forests, is 1.8km. Cost: R15 per adult , R5 per child under 12 years Contact: 078 475 6792

Port Edward

Beaver Creek Coffee Estate: The world’s southernmost coffee plantation. Coffee tasting and an on-site restaurant near Port Edward. Cost: R60 per adult. Contact: 039 311 2315 or [email protected]

Clearwater Trails: Extensive mountain biking trails, through macadamia nut and banana plantations, small forested areas, open grasslands, dams and streams. Cost: R20 per adult. Contact: 083 549 6710 or [email protected]

The Red Desert: Smallest desert in the world at only 200m in diameter near Port Edward. Cost: R30 per adult. Contact: 083 631 9331

Umtamvuna Nature Reserve: Coastal reserve, near Port Edward, with marked trails for wild- and birdlife viewing. Large colony of endangered Cape vultures visible in their nesting sites. Cost: R20 per person. Contact: 039 311 2383

