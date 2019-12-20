Durban - Ugu South Coast Tourism launched a mobile app on Friday which allows users to explore the coast on their phones. CEO Phelisa Mangcu said the app was one of many initiatives to promote KZN’s South Coast sites, products and events: “This particular app has been designed to ensure absolute ease of use while providing both local residents, tourism establishments and our many holidaymakers with a wealth of vital information that will make their KZN South Coast experience inherently more enjoyable”.

The app features over 200 KZN South Coast tourism products categorised according to See & Do, Shop, Eat, Sleep and Must See Attractions, providing visitors with useful tourism information. The app also assists with navigation - showing geographic areas and a list of tourism products in the area; with geolocation and GPS to direct tourists to desired destinations.

The KZN South Coast, which stretches 120km stretch from Scottburgh to Port Edward and inland to Harding, offers 11 golf courses, 35 nature trails and 58 beaches. Popular activities include canoeing, beach horse rides, shark cage diving, river rafting, abseiling, suspension bridges, paintball, surfing and freediving.

With the ongoing Summer Sizzle programme which ends on January 5, Mangcu said tthe KZN South Coast was the place to be this festive season: “This year’s Summer Sizzle programme will extend across the region, from beaches to hinterland, with lots of fun competitions, ongoing entertainment and great prize giveaways to be won”. The programmes run daily from 10am to 2pm.