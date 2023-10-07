Durban - Obstetrics and gynaecology specialist Dr Marise Subrayan, left, and St John director of national eye care Fatima Hoosen remind us about two crucial aspects of physical wellness marked this month: breast cancer and eyesight. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection, support those affected by the disease, and raise funds for research, prevention and treatment.

World Sight Day on Thursday, October 12, is the most important advocacy and communications day in the eye health calendar. It encourages people to be aware of eye care. This year’s theme is “Love your Eyes”, understanding that 75% of the world’s vision impairment is avoidable ‒ the focus globally is to encourage people to take an eye test. Subrayan promotes female empowerment and education, and assists women in making individualised and informed decisions about their physical, mental and sexual health. St John, one of the oldest non-profit organisations in the world, has an Eye Care Clinic at 129 KE Masinga Road/Old Fort Roa,d Durban and provides professional eye testing and budget spectacles.