Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, September 30, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Eyes up!

Luke Tyhokolo, 12, does some wall-climbing of his own. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency ANA

Luke Tyhokolo, 12, does some wall-climbing of his own. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency ANA

Published 5h ago

Share

Durban - Parents dreading ‘climbing the walls’ because the kids are bored during school holidays can learn from Luke Tyhokolo, 12, who’s doing some wall-climbing of his own.

Parents and young ‘uns can take advantage of a range of healthy educational activities such as paintball, wall climbing, rustic functions, archery and team building at Infinite Adventures and Hillcrest Paintball alongside 1000 Hills Chefs School in Botha’s Hill. Visit 1000 Hills Tourism for ideas to keep everyone busy over the holidays.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

DurbanHoliday entertainment