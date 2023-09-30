Durban - Parents dreading ‘climbing the walls’ because the kids are bored during school holidays can learn from Luke Tyhokolo, 12, who’s doing some wall-climbing of his own.

Parents and young ‘uns can take advantage of a range of healthy educational activities such as paintball, wall climbing, rustic functions, archery and team building at Infinite Adventures and Hillcrest Paintball alongside 1000 Hills Chefs School in Botha’s Hill. Visit 1000 Hills Tourism for ideas to keep everyone busy over the holidays.