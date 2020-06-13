Facebook page raises R1m to feed the hungry

Durban - In just one month, Facebook page #ImStaying has rustled up R1million to feed the needy during the national lockdown. Founded by Cape Town estate agent Jarette Petzer in September as an antidote to negativity about South Africa, it took five months to attract a million members. “This latest feeding scheme was born when we noted a sharp increase in members asking for help,” said Petzer. “When we put out the call to see who needed help, the response was immense. The group just did what it does from there.” He said about 2000 people had made donations and 25000 people had been fed by 4700 members with once-off donations of R250.

“Fund-raising has been an organic development to come out of the group. People want to help one another and our group provides the perfect platform to help make that happen.”

Petzer said the group used BackaBuddy to collect the funds, which were converted into vouchers and distributed through a partner, Ukheshe.

“Beneficiaries are helped on a first-come first-served basis, and are generated through a number of registration systems on the group.”

He said that when it came to projects, #ImStaying “lets the current take us where we need to go”.

With the arrival of winter, the group had partnered with Pep Stores, putting R1m into a lay-by campaign running across its stores.

“We're encouraging our members, the public and private sector to help us match that number and help to settle people’s lay-bys as we enter winter.”

Petzer said a large number of items on lay-by were for babies and young children.

Other fund-raising efforts in which #ImStaying has been involved are Williston Drought Relief, where all funds go towards food and hygiene for Northern Cape farmworkers and their employers as well as food and water for livestock; the VouchForYou food voucher campaign, with members countrywide; and the Mfuleni food and hygiene campaign in the Western Cape.