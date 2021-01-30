Fallen poles pose danger after storm

Durban - On Wednesday night, heavy rain lashed Durban and Ashley resident, Terry Moss, woke up on Thursday morning to find a third Telkom pole had fallen over in his garden, resulting in a cable drooping across his road. His saga with telephone poles started during the heavy storm on New Year's Eve when two poles fell over in his garden, one against his house wall ending up wrapped around his DStv dish. "When I woke up on New Year's Day, two Telkom poles had fallen so at 8am, I phoned Telkom and reported the incident and was given a reference number," said Moss. When there had been no action from Telkom four days later, Moss went to the local Telkom office in Pinetown and again reported the incident. "Still nothing happened, so a week later, I phoned Telkom again. When the young guy I was speaking to found out that I didn't have a landline, he seemed to lose interest and cut the call," said Moss.

He heard nothing more from the company and this week, when another storm hit and a third pole fell over next to his front wall, it resulted in the cable sagging across his road and in a hazardous position, hanging over the main electric cable.

"The third pole has fallen against my wall and the cable has now loosened to such an extent it is hanging much lower across the road and across the electric cable. It poses a danger particularly to any trucks coming along the road so I made a small reflective panel and have fixed it to the sagging cable, mainly for night-time,“ said Moss.

He added: "I'm very concerned that if this third pole falls further that the main electric cable will also be damaged, my wall will be pulled down, while the other poles will also be pulled further down," he said.

He reported the incident to the emergency services on Thursday morning and two police vehicles came to the scene, where Moss explained what had happened.

Telkom's spokesperson, Mooketsi Mocumi, responded to an IOS query, saying the matter "had been escalated to the relevant department for investigation".

On Friday, Moss said there had been no response as yet from Telkom.

The Independent on Saturday