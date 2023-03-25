Family fun on Florida Road

Durban - In a first for Durban, Florida Road will be closed to traffic tomorrow on Sunday as part of the Open Streets initiative which encourages the free movement of people. The stretch of Florida Road from Florida Fields down to Eighth Avenue will be closed to traffic from 8am until 5pm.

The street will be converted into an alfresco entertainment precinct. Cafés and markets will spill out onto the streets along with live music in a safe, family friendly, outdoor space. Entry is free and all are welcome. Events start from 9am. Gabriella Peppas, one of the project organisers, said Open Streets was an international style event that happen all over the world. Organised by the eThekwini Transport Authority, this was a pilot project they hope to roll out all around Durban “We have an array of different activities. There’s a family and kids’ zone, a lifestyle and sports zone, and the main entertainment section at the Gordon Road Park where you can catch everything from music to cake decorating competitions.

“It’s a day for families to come and take over the streets in a safe and secure manner. There’s even safety talks by the Go! Durban Cycle Academy in the kids' zone along with various games and face painting. Plus, join yoga and zumba classes in the lifestyle and sports hub,” she said. Weaving its way through the pedestrianised section will be a market with stalls offering an array of creative art, crafts and vintage. The city has made careful plans to ensure the smooth and safe flow of traffic, adequate parking and alternative access points for church congregants.

The road will be closed between Woodley Crescent (on the Musgrave Road side) and the north side of the Eighth Avenue intersection. Metro police will be on hand to monitor, advise and help motorists. They have access control points at the top and bottom of Florida Road as well as on both sides of Gordon Road, Tenth Avenue and Ninth Avenue. There will be control points close to the Holden Ave entrance, and where Currie Road intersects Montpellier Road. Parking is not allowed 20m before intersections on all roads leading off from Florida Road on both sides, to allow vehicles to turn. For the full programme visit www.godurban.co.za or look out for these hashtags on social media: #GO!DurbanOpenStreets; #FloridaRoad