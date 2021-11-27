Family has faith little Farren will beat leukaemia

A Westville family is eternally grateful to the people who have helped raise funds for their little girl’s leukaemia treatment. One month before her seventh birthday, Farren Grace, a grade one pupil, was diagnosed with leukaemia, a rare form of cancer in the blood and bone marrow.

Farren faces frequent infections, fatigue as well as bleeding and bruising, as her abnormal white blood cells travel through her bloodstream, attacking healthy cells. Her mother Katie Pillinger said Farren was diagnosed with leukaemia on September 23 and had endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy over the last three months. “At the moment we are taking it one day at a time and rely heavily on our faith to get us through.

“The diagnosis is devastating and hard, but we are faithful that things will be fine and Farren will be absolutely fine. Farren Grace, 7, and her mom Katie Pillinger are taking it one day at a time to fight the little girl’s battle with leukemia. “It has been incredibly tough and a rollercoaster ride, but Farren is positive and keeps us all smiling with her optimism,” said Pillinger. Pillinger described Farren as an active, energetic and adventurous little girl who enjoyed being outdoors, swimming and hiking.

“It has been hard for Farren because she gets tired quickly and as an active adventurous little girl, being confined to a room in hospital for weeks on end has been quite hard but we are getting through it,” she said. With the generous support of 313 donations, about R430 000 has been raised on https://www.backabuddy.co.za/farren-grace to help fund Farren’s cancer treatment and home care, estimated to cost more than R500 000. “We so appreciate every prayer, message of encouragement and act of kindness, love and, of course, donations which hugely help ease the financial burden on our family,” said Pillinger.