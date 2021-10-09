Family in shock after Durban North murder

Yesterday police were at the home of a 76-year-old woman who was brutally murdered on Thursday in Parkhill, Durban North. She was found with her hands and feet tied up and was allegedly strangled to death.

When the IOS visited the house, family members were on the verandah with police, who were gathering information. A family member who came to the gate told the media that the woman’s relatives were in a state of shock, and did not want to comment on the case. The woman’s body was found in an outbuilding by her son and Marshall Security whose officers were called to the house on Thursday evening by neighbours who noticed suspicious activity.

“The Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a report from a resident in the Parkhill area of suspicious activity at a neighbouring property. Armed response officers were immediately dispatched, and upon arrival, contact was made with the victim’s son,” the security company’s Tyron Powell said. They found that the front door had been forced open, although it appeared that nothing had been taken from the home. When the woman was not found in the house, the officers and her son walked to the outbuilding.

“From the window, officers could see the woman's body. She was tied up and unresponsive. With permission from the victim’s son, our response officers forced the door open to gain entry, where the victim was found bound with cable ties, an extension cord, and a belt," said Powell. Greenwood Park SAPS officers and Netcare 911 paramedics were called and the initial cause of death was said to be strangulation, but this had still to be confirmed. The victim’s name had not released. Yesterday morning, SAPS spokesperson Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of murder had been opened at Greenwood Park SAPS.