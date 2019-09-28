Family of murdered Bluff pensioner react to accused's apparent suicide in police cell







The area outside the holding cells at Brighton Beach police station was cordoned off yesterday after a suspect in the murder of Bluff resident, Delores Ireland, apparently committed suicide in his cell. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng Durban - “I don't feel a thing for him. But he was also somebody’s son and I can only feel a bit of sorrow for the sh*t he has caused his parents.” That was the comment from Sean Ireland, son of murdered Bluff woman, Delores Ireland, 78, on the apparent suicide of one of the suspects who had been arrested in connection with her death. The news of the death of Arnold Dean Alberts, 42, spread like wildfire through the Bluff community Friday - the same people who were rocked this week by the horrifying details of how Ireland’s body was found wrapped in a carpet under a pile of clothes in the laundry room of her Grafton Road home on Tuesday. Early Friday morning, police discovered Alberts’ body in the cells after a police truck had arrived to pick up detainees and take them to court. The yard around the holding cells was cordoned off for several hours as investigations began into Alberts’ death.

Sean added: “But then again, there are two suspects and maybe I can channel feelings that this guy will miss, towards the second suspect.”

The alert over Ireland’s disappearance was raised by a friend who went to visit her on Monday, where she was told by a man on the premises that Ireland had been moved to an old-age home. She contacted Sean, who then went to the house and discovered his mother’s body.

Police said there were signs of blunt force trauma to her head and that her hands may have been tied.

While Sean could not talk about the scene when he found his mother’s body, he described her as always being “more concerned about other people than herself” and “too trusting of strangers”, traits also highlighted by friends and neighbours who all knew his mother as “Dolly”.

Neighbour Mike Ware said: “We saw many people coming and going from her place, she was always helping people and some of the neighbours warned her it was not a good idea to be so trusting. She would agree, but carry on helping.”

His wife, Desiree, said: “Dolly didn’t have much and was a very humble person.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she had noticed a man sitting in a truck in Ireland’s driveway on Wednesday and who appeared to be mov ing furniture.

“Dolly didn’t deserve to die in that way. It’s just not fair, she was an innocent old lady and that’s the saddest part. She always felt sorry for people and would help whenever she could.

“It’s really shaken us up so much. I’m really angry at what they did to her and it’s traumatising for us as well,” she said.

The Bluff Community Policing Forum vice-chairperson Andy Rossell said they discovered that the suspects, who were both known to CPF members, had been to Ireland’s house possibly asking for food or work.

“These two guys were staying at the ecopark in the Bluff and had a tent there. From there, they were tracked to a site in Blackpool Road, where they were arrested by police late on Wednesday afternoon.

“We live in different times and there are many poor people out there looking for work, but residents need to remain vigilant,” said Rossell.

Lead detective on the case from Brighton Beach Detectives Branch Captain Marius van der Looy, confirmed earlier in the week that a task team had been assembled to trace the suspects, with Metro K9 Unit member, Heath Morrison and his dog identifying and apprehending the wanted pair.

Van der Looy said during the ongoing investigation it was established the suspects had taken items from Ireland’s home and sold them.

Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man was found hanging in the Brighton Beach police station holding cells yesterday morning.

It is believed Alberts had completed his parole term for a robbery conviction just a week before the murder, although these facts were not confirmed by police.

On Friday SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they could not “comment on the matter since the investigation is continuing”.

Alberts and the second suspect had been expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face charges of murder and armed robbery.

The second suspect, a 32-year-old man, will now appear on Monday.

Ireland is survived by three sons, a daughter and four grandchildren.