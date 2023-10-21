Family of nine-year-old cancer patient seeks help

The Reservoir Hills family of a nine-year-old girl with cancer needs help as they face helping her through long bouts of treatments and loss of work as they do so. Keshania Pillay was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in June after tests on a lump, which eventually grew to 16cm, tested as malignant.

Keshania was in Grade 3 at Resmount Primary School in Reservoir Hills, but had to stop going to class because of her health. Keshania Pillay, 9, faces many sessions of chemotherapy and radiation after being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a cancer that affects soft tissue such as muscles, tendons and nerves. Keshania was in Grade 3 at Resmount Primary School in Reservoir Hills, but had to stop going to class because of her health. Ewing Sarcoma is an aggressive form of cancer that develops in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscles, tendons, and nerves. Keshania will have to undergo 52 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation.

Her mom, Arthie Natalie, is spending every moment she can at the hospital with her little girl. LAVINA Inderpal has pleaded for financial help as her 9-year-old niece Keshania fights cancer. Keshania’s aunt, Lavina Inderpal, said her sister took her niece to Albert Luthuli Hospital in June for a normal check up, but Keshania was admitted for an emergency MRI, ultrasound and biopsy of the lump. “The first biopsy was not 100% clear, so she took her back in July. They admitted her again, and in August, the second biopsy results showed it was Ewing Sarcoma,” said Inderpal.

The girl was admitted to Albert Luthuli Hospital and has just completed her third round of chemotherapy. “I lost my 12-year-old daughter, and I really felt for my niece, who is the only child to my sister. I do not want her to go through the same pain I experienced after losing my daughter,” said Inderpal. “To help the child fight her condition, we have embarked on an initiative to assist towards her medical treatment. We plead with all the good Samaritans to help us raise those funds. Help us bring hope to my niece by providing for her immediate needs, such as healthy food and other essentials,” she added.