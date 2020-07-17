Family pet found poisoned in the back of stolen car after robbers bolt

Durban - Residents have warned to be on the alert when it comes to their pets' safety. This is after the body of a Pinetown family's pet dog was found wrapped in a blanket on the back seat of the car, which had been stolen by housebreaking suspects in the early hours of Friday morning. It is believed the dog was poisoned. The bizarre discovery followed a string of housebreaking incidents in Moseley, Pinetown, followed by a car chase between fleeing suspects and Blue Security officers. Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios said, "The crime spree began at a home in a cul-de-sac where the suspects broke and entered and removed a television. The owner was completely unaware that intruders had even been in the house and had stolen the appliance." The suspects hid the television in nearby bushes and moved on to the next property, two houses away.

"The resident woke up to banging on the window outside and heard the suspects trying to remove the beading from the window," said Mathios.

The resident activated the alarm and the suspects fled, disappearing into a nearby riverbed which runs between Mosely and Escombe. Neighbourhood watches on both sides of the ravine were notified and began searching the area.

"While Blue Security reaction officers were patrolling the area they spotted a vehicle exiting a property. The car sped off as security guards were making a U-turn to interrogate the occupants of the vehicle. A car chase ensued between the suspects in the stolen vehicle with two reaction units in hot pursuit.

"When the units began closing in on the stolen vehicle in the Escombe area, the suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot. It was then that the reaction officers made the discovery of a dead dog wrapped in a blanket in the car.

"It was later confirmed that the dog was the family's 14-year-old pet. It is still unclear as to why the pet had been wrapped in a blanket and placed on the back seat of the stolen car," he said, adding that other officers searching the area also found a lunchbox containing a lethal poison "2-Step".

"It is frequently used to poison dogs, causing an agonising death. The dog's body and the stolen car were recovered. The stolen TV is still missing and the suspects remain at large.

"The nature of this crime highlights the precautions that dog-owners need to take in safeguarding not just their properties but the lives of their beloved pets," said Mathios.