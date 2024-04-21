Family quest to end illiteracy

Durban — It all began when two women had a conversation in the kitchen. Domestic worker Nonto Mkize told her employer Sarah Whitaker that her son, who was 15 at the time, had failed the 2019 school year because he couldn’t read.

Mkize said not only could her boy not read, he could not even recognise the letters in his name. And he had told his mom that he was not the only one in his class with this problem. Whitaker stepped in to help. She sat with the teen and created an alphabet for him in Zulu because she couldn’t find one online. His mother and younger sister used this to help him to learn at home. He was pushed through Grade 8, but failed Grade 9, so he dropped out of school, so far behind there wasn’t any way he could catch up.

“I am so happy Miss Sarah is helping other children to read as she has helped my son. He has now improved in his reading and I am so grateful,” said Mkize. Whitaker, who has 16 years’ experience as a foundation phase teacher, and her sister Katey Watkin, who has worked in sales and marketing since 2003, decided to start a business to tackle the enormous illiteracy problem facing South African children … and adults. They co-founded Stellar Stars and created re-usable, durable, practical toolkits to assist with improving literacy in English, Afrikaans, isiZulu and isiXhosa.

Whitaker designed all the tools from scratch, and then the sisters roped in Whitaker’s two oldest daughters, Hannah, 22, and Emily, 20, to be part of the team. Spreading the word about tackling illiteracy are, back from left, Hannah and Emily Whitaker, and front, Sarah Whitaker, Sue Watkin and Katey Watkin. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD Independent Newspapers They also involved their mother, Sue Watkin, a respected educator. “Our mom has been an integral part of our literacy project and she is also very well-known in Durban, giving the project huge credibility,” said Katey.

Sue Watkin was a 3 Merit teacher with 48 years’ experience in primary school education, served on the KZN Education Department’s English First Language committee for nine years, and was an HOD for 10 years. “As readers, it is difficult for us to conceive of a life where the written word is a meaningless jumble of letters. Reading, like breathing, is something that we take for granted, without any conscious thought about how much impact it has on our lives. Unfortunately, illiteracy is the reality for far too many people, young and old…,” said Sue. They have pop-up shops in different locations, and recently added A6 booklets for pupils to take home and teach their siblings and elders while learning themselves.

Katey encouraged parents who want to help their children with literacy to read with them. “It is important to read with your child in a patient and supportive way. Using public libraries is an affordable way to access many good books. Having books in children’s lives encourages them to read… and literacy opens doors,” she said. She said the government should partner with corporates to encourage pupils to read.