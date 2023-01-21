Durban - The Barth family of Morningside continue to wait in hope for the municipality to solve their year-long problem of sewage flowing onto their property. Last week, eThekwini Municipality spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela pledged to personally look into the matter.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Monday, two municipal officials came to inspect the scene, said Barth. Mayisela told the Independent on Saturday that funds were being sourced to carry out major repair work on one of the municipality’s sewer mains, which would impact directly on the Barths. He did not come back to the IOS when asked for a timeline of when he expected the repair work would be done, nor to a question of whether any interim measures would be offered to the Barths.

Meanwhile, Barth says he has had to continue spending money managing the situation – something that has so far cost them R50 000. “It’s costing me a lot and I don’t know how this money is going to come back to me,” he said. He feared that the city’s response might be to address the big picture rather than his individual problem.

Story continues below Advertisement