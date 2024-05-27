Family theatre at Seabrookes

Durban — The second annual family-friendly 031 Theatre Festival will take place at the Seabrookes Theatre at DHS from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9. The festival, spearheaded by Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy (Macbob Productions) and Michael Broderick (Theatresmiths), will feature productions going to this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda / Grahamstown.

The programme features four comedy / dramas (So, You Want to be a Trophy Wife?; Yesterday’s Hero; Mr and Mrs Normal; and A Vegan Killed my Marriage) and two family shows (Adventure of Who and The Tower & the Tree). In a world awash with “influencers” and “blessers”, poor old Marie is swamped. Losing her husband and mother in the space of a year has put her in a position she never imagined she would be in. Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband. But can mutton really be dressed up as lamb? So, You Want to be a Trophy Wife? is a critically acclaimed one-woman show produced by Faeron Wheeler of F Creations, written and performed by Sue Diepeveen and directed by Wynne Bredenkamp and Greg Karvellas. Yesterday’s Hero is a one-man comedy about the ups and downs of being almost famous, written and performed by Ovation winner Patrick Kenny. Selected for the 50th Anniversary National Arts Festival Fringe, it is directed by award-winning comedian McIlroy, with writer/director Kenny having a turn in the spotlight.

McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert’s hit musical comedy Mr and Mrs Normal – an “all-you-can-eat comedy buffet” – caters for all theatrical tastes. Sizzling new characters rub shoulders with old favourites, interspersed with show stopping musical hits. McIlroy is up again in the thought-provoking one-hander A Vegan Killed my Marriage, written and directed by multi-award winner Craig Freimond. McIlroy plays James, a red-blooded, meat-eating South African male fully aware of concerns about the meat industry’s role in the impending climate catastrophe. Out of the blue, he becomes a vegetarian, not realising how unwelcome this change and his newfound fanaticism will be in his meat-eating home. The skirmishes at home escalate into a full-blown war. Adventure of Who takes audiences on a journey of self-discovery as a child goes on a magical quest to find a name. This warm-hearted solo show written and performed by Kaylee McIlroy is a magical show for children (and adults) of all ages.